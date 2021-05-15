Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Reportedly Finishing Up Revamped Verification Badge Process, May Launch Soon

Twitter Reportedly Finishing Up Revamped Verification Badge Process, May Launch Soon

Twitter’s verification process was paused in November 2017.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 May 2021 17:23 IST
Twitter Reportedly Finishing Up Revamped Verification Badge Process, May Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jane Manchun Wong

Twitter verification badge can be requested by activists, influencers, and journalists

Highlights
  • Jane Manchun Wong shares new verification process screenshot
  • Twitter may ask for identity proof, qualification proof from user
  • Twitter has hired third parties to tackle verification requests

Twitter paused public submissions for verification badges in 2017. Since then, it has been working on a new verification programme to offer the blue tick mark to users who deserve it the most. Now, a new leak suggests that Twitter is close to launching the new verification process. This process will ask users a series of questions, giving them a chance to get the verified badge, if they fulfil specified criteria. There are a bunch of people who can request for a verified badge, including activists, influencers, journalists, news organisations, government officials, and more.

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong tweeted that Twitter is finishing up the new verification process and looks to launch it sometime soon. While she says the new process is at the finishing stage, the tipster doesn't offer details on a proper launch date or even a time frame. A screenshot shows the kind of details that will be asked during the new verification process. Initially, Twitter informs that the verification process is only for notable groups or people within a specific category. These categories are broadly classified by Twitter as well, and Wong has shared a screenshot of what these categories may be.

Users who want a verification badge will have to submit identity verification, the specific category they belong to, and their qualifications proof as well. Once all the details are uploaded, users can submit for a verifications badge on Twitter. The screenshots suggest that Twitter has hired third party providers to help them ascertain the authenticity of the information shared and determine the eligibility of verification. It appears to be much more streamlined than before.

The verification process was paused back in November 2017, with Twitter claiming there was a lot of confusion around it. The social media platform also conducting a review of verified accounts and began removing verification from accounts whose behaviour did not fall within Twitter's guidelines. There is still no official announcement from Twitter regarding the new verification process.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter verification programme, Jane Manchun Wong, Blue Tick
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Chip Shortage to Cost Automakers $110 Billion in Revenues in 2021: AlixPartners

Related Stories

Twitter Reportedly Finishing Up Revamped Verification Badge Process, May Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Cryptocurrency Was Created in 'Two Hours'
  2. Amazon Cancels One-Month Prime Subscription in India Due to RBI Mandate
  3. NASA Exercise Finds No Tech Available to Stop an Asteroid Collision With Earth
  4. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  5. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
  6. Bitcoin Price Drops After Report Binance Under US Probe, Tesla Fallout
  7. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Review: OnePlus Nord Killer?
  8. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  9. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  10. All Your Questions Answered About WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 (2021) Specifications Tipped via FCC Listing, India Launch Not Likely
  2. Apple Discontinuing Space Gray Colourway for Its Magic Keyboards, Mice, More Accessories
  3. Twitter Reportedly Finishing Up Revamped Verification Badge Process, May Launch Soon
  4. Chip Shortage to Cost Automakers $110 Billion in Revenues in 2021: AlixPartners
  5. Amazon Launches In-App miniTV Video Streaming Platform in India With Curated Web Series, Tech Videos, More
  6. NASA Exercise Finds That No Tech Is Available to Stop an Asteroid’s Collision With Earth
  7. Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Cryptocurrency Was Created in 'Two Hours,' Environmental Impact Wasn't Considered
  9. Astronauts May Take 'Antimicrobial' Route to Keep Space Undergarments Clean
  10. AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi Streaming Support May Launch on May 18
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com