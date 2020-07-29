Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Temporarily Restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s Account Over COVID 19 Video

Twitter Temporarily Restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s Account Over COVID-19 Video

The eldest son of US President Donald Trump posted a viral video of doctors talking about the drug hydroxychloroquine.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 29 July 2020 10:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Temporarily Restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s Account Over COVID-19 Video

Photo Credit: Reuters

The latest moves escalated the battle between the White House and social media firms

Highlights
  • The video was also removed by Facebook on Monday evening
  • Trump tweeted several clips of the video to his 84 million followers
  • Twitter has begun acting against tweets by President Trump

Twitter said Tuesday it had withdrawn a video retweeted by President Donald Trump in which doctors made allegedly false claims about the coronavirus pandemic, after Facebook took similar action.

"Tweets with the video are in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," a Twitter spokesperson said, declining to give details on how many people had watched the video.

The video was also removed by Facebook on Monday evening, said a company spokesperson, explaining that the footage shared "false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19."

The video, which shows a group of doctors claiming masks and lockdowns were not required to halt the disease, had been watched by 14 million people on Facebook before it was removed, according to The Washington Post.

The doctors also backed the use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that has not been proved effective against COVID-19.

Shortly after it was removed from Facebook, Trump tweeted several clips of the video to his 84 million followers.

The Post said Trump also shared 14 tweets defending the use of hydroxychloroquine. The tweets were later deleted.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr was temporarily halted from tweeting Tuesday after he posted a clip of the video in which a doctor said hydroxychloroquine cured coronavirus.

"The Tweet requires deletion because it violates our rules (sharing misinformation on COVID-19), and the account will have limited functionality for 12 hours," a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.

Twitter has begun acting against tweets by President Trump that it says break their rules.

In June, the social media platform hid a tweet in which he threatened to use "serious force" against protestors in Washington, saying it broke rules over abusive content.

The latest moves escalated the battle between the White House and social media firms which he has accused of bias against conservatives, despite his own large following.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
CES 2021 Goes Online Only in Face of Coronavirus
Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: CEOs to Defend

Related Stories

Twitter Temporarily Restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s Account Over COVID-19 Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  2. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  3. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. OnePlus Nord Review
  5. OnePlus Nord vs Realme X3 SuperZoom: Best Phone Under Rs. 30,000?
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM Variant to Go on its First Sale on Wednesday
  7. OnePlus Nord Fails Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure
  8. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  9. Everybody Needs a Plan B, Here Are Some PUBG Mobile Alternatives
  10. OnePlus Nord Pre-Order Begins on Amazon India, Shipping Starts August 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: CEOs to Defend
  2. Twitter Temporarily Restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s Account Over COVID-19 Video
  3. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price in India, Specifications
  4. CES 2021 Goes Online Only in Face of Coronavirus
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Renders Leaked, Show Off Design and Colour Variants
  6. Google Chrome's Lazy-Loading Images Data Saving Feature Made More Efficient
  7. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 600 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until October 27
  8. Mi 10 Pro Plus May Just Have Set a Massive AnTuTu Score, Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 865
  9. Government Bans 47 More Chinese Apps in India After TikTok, 58 Others Banned in June: Report
  10. OnePlus Nord Pre-Order Begins on Amazon India, Shipping Starts August 4
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com