Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter India in 2020: Tamil Actor Vijay’s Selfie Most Retweeted, Virat Kohli’s Tweet Most Liked

Twitter India in 2020: Tamil Actor Vijay’s Selfie Most Retweeted, Virat Kohli’s Tweet Most Liked

IPL 2020 was the most-tweeted-about sports event and Mirzapur 2 the most popular web series.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 December 2020 17:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter India in 2020: Tamil Actor Vijay’s Selfie Most Retweeted, Virat Kohli’s Tweet Most Liked

MS Dhoni’s tweet thanking PM Modi is the ‘most retweeted tweet in 2020 in sports’

Highlights
  • PM Modi’s tweet about lighting laps was the most retweeted in politics
  • Ratan Tata’s tweet was the most retweeted in business
  • #Binod became the most tweeted about meme of 2020

Twitter has released its most tweeted categories and hastags of the year in India. Virat Kohli's tweet announcing Anoushka Sharma's pregnancy was the most liked tweet of the year, whereas Tamil actor Vijay's selfie with fans was most retweeted tweet in India. #COVID19 was the most tweeted about current affairs topic, whereas #StudentLivesMatter was the most tweeted about people's movement. The most used emoji in 2020 on Twitter was the laughing emoji, and #DilBechara was the most tweeted movie hashtag. Also, IPL 2020 was the most tweeted about sports event and Mirzapur 2 was the most tweeted about web series.

Twitter says there was an equivalent of over 7,000 tweets per minute about TV and movies this year globally. Conversations about #COVID19, tributes to #SushantSinghRajput, and tweets about #Hathras made it to the most tweeted hashtags in current affairs. #IPL2020 and #DilBechara emerged as the top sports and movie hashtags, while #Binod became the most tweeted meme of 2020. Twitter adds that #Ramayan, #Pokiri, and #Mahabharat made a comeback as nostalgia conversations this year, while interests such as #Photography, #Yoga, and #Poetry were widely discussed on the platform. Big Boss was the most tweeted about reality show this year

This year also brought a sense of gratitude for our frontline workers, says Twitter. Tweets expressing being grateful or thankful increased by 20 percent globally, with particular recognition of doctors (+135 percent) and teachers (+30 percent). Twitter says it has announced these accolades based on data identified from January 1 to November 15.

Tamil actor Vijay's selfie was the “most retweeted tweet of 2020”. The actor had tweeted a selfie of him and his fans in Neyveli back in February. At the time of writing this piece, it had over 1,49,000 retweets.

The most retweeted tweet in politics was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet wherein he asked citizens of India to “light lamps of hope and good health” to thank COVID-19 frontline workers. PM Modi had asked people to also do this as a symbolic gesture of solidarity towards one other.

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's tweet thanking Modi for sending him a letter that appreciated his achievements and contribution to cricket in India was the ‘most retweeted tweet in 2020 in sports'.

In the business category, Chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata's tweet to announce a commitment of Rs. 500 crores on behalf of the company towards protecting and empowering communities affected by the pandemic were the ‘most retweeted in the business category'. The tweet has over 58,000 retweets.

The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time. pic.twitter.com/y6jzHxUafM

— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 28, 2020

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's celebratory tweet announcing his wife Anushka Sharma's pregnancy was the ‘most liked tweet of 2020'. Sharma also took to Twitter to announce the same news, and it is also in the five most-liked tweets of the year. At the time of writing this report, Kohli's tweet has over 6,44,000 likes.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's tweet sharing his news of becoming COVID-19 positive was the ‘most quoted tweet of 2020'. In his tweet, he had requested people who had come in contact with him to get tested, spreading awareness about the virus. Twitter says that those that quote-tweeted his tweet wished him a speedy recovery and encouraged people to stay safe, wash their hands, and wear their masks.

Twitter says the most tweeted meme in India this year was #Binod, and a mention of “Binod” in a video by Slayy Point set off this meme. After that, creators, brands, and even the police jumped in on the conversation, changing their profile names and tweeting videos and pictures. Here are some of those tweets.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Virat Kohli, ThisHappened2020, Twitter Trends India 2020, MS Dhoni, Thalapathy Vijay
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google, Billboard Reveal Top 100 Most Hummed Songs of the Year; Based on ‘Hum to Search’ Feature
Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Getting Last and Final Update; Comes With November 2020 Security Patch: Report

Related Stories

Twitter India in 2020: Tamil Actor Vijay’s Selfie Most Retweeted, Virat Kohli’s Tweet Most Liked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Jio to Rollout 5G Service in India in Second Half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani
  3. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  4. Mi TV 5 Pro QLED TV May Launch in India at December 16 Xiaomi Event
  5. Redmi 9 Power Teased to Be Launched in India
  6. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Will Now Make In-App Announcements Around New Updates
  8. Vodafone Idea Gets Highest Call Quality Rating in November: TRAI
  9. Nokia Purebook Laptop Series Will Launch in India Soon
  10. iPhone 11 Scores Higher Than OnePlus 8 Pro in DxOMark Camera Retest
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Brings New HDR Filter, ML-Based Suggestions for Pixel Users
  2. Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Getting Last and Final Update; Comes With November 2020 Security Patch: Report
  3. Twitter India in 2020: Tamil Actor Vijay’s Selfie Most Retweeted, Virat Kohli’s Tweet Most Liked
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 Production Begins at Greater Noida Facility: Report
  5. Google, Billboard Reveal Top 100 Most Hummed Songs of the Year; Based on ‘Hum to Search’ Feature
  6. Facebook, Google to Face New Big Tech Regulations in UK
  7. Vodafone Idea Beats Airtel and Jio to Get Highest Call Quality Rating in November: TRAI
  8. Facebook Highlights 2020 in Review Across 6 Themes and Top 10 Pop Culture Moments
  9. Nokia Purebook Laptop Series to Launch in India Soon, Will Be Available via Flipkart
  10. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord End of Support Schedule Revealed Officially
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com