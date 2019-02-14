Technology News

Twitter Testing New Profile Preview Feature on iOS

, 14 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Testing New Profile Preview Feature on iOS

In an attempt to address the problem of following threaded conversations on its app, micro-blogging site Twitter is reportedly testing an overlay of profile preview that would enable users to see information of any person replying to their tweet-threads. Typically, Twitter does not automatically organise conversations in ways easy to dissect, hence, tweet threads become difficult to follow and users tend to get lost in confusion.

This feature, which would work within the threads as well as outside on the main feed, would show information of the replier including their Twitter bio, follower counts, and when they joined the service, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

Users would also get options to jump to the full profile of the other users along with the standard share options - specifically tailored for the user's profile.

Twitter says the feature should be arriving for Android users soon, the report said.

The company also tweeted about testing the feature on iOS that would allow users to check out other people's profiles without having to leave their timelines.

"A feature like a profile preview is a good way to help users stay focused on one particular conversation and glean important information about who's participating without having to jump around incessantly," the report added.

In a recent interview, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey happened to mention that Twitter is working out ways to restrict mental and physical threats to its users that are triggered during or due to digital conversation on its platform.

The micro-blogging site is also working on a feature that would trace the origins of long tweet-threads. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter for iOS
NASA to Launch New Space Telescope in 2023 to Explore Origins of Universe
Pricee
Twitter Testing New Profile Preview Feature on iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  2. Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, and More Offers as Part of Mi Sale Today
  3. Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  5. Watch the Trailer for Amazon’s Made in Heaven, From the Makers of Gully Boy
  6. WhatsApp Update Overhauls Settings Section, Shows Network Usage Info
  7. HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 13 Premium Laptops Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Fourth Time in India Today
  9. Jio Leads in 4G Availability in India but Trails Airtel in 4G Speeds: Ookla
  10. NASA Finally Bids Adieu to Opportunity, the Mars Rover That Kept Going
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.