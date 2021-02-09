Technology News
Twitter Spaces Gets Wider Testing to Take on Clubhouse

Twitter has expanded the beta testing of Spaces to 3,000 more people in addition to the initial around 1,000 testers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 February 2021 11:16 IST
Twitter Spaces Gets Wider Testing to Take on Clubhouse

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter Spaces provides audio chat rooms to users

Highlights
  • Twitter announced Spaces feature in November
  • It was rolled out to initial testers in December
  • Twitter employees are creating Spaces to test the new feature

Twitter has started wider testing of Spaces, its Clubhouse-styled feature that brings audio chat rooms to users. The feature, which is powered by Periscope, was first announced in November and was initially rolled out for limited beta testing in December. The wider testing of Twitter Spaces comes amid the growing popularity of Clubhouse, the voice-based social network, that added a list of renowned faces among the tech industry. The invite-only app, however, was recently banned in China over censorship. It has also been criticised for lack of content moderation.

Clubhouse is available for access only for the people who have its invite, while Twitter's beta testing of Spaces has just been expanded to 3,000 more people in addition to the initial round of approximately 1,000 testers. All these beta testers will initially get access to the feature to create private or public rooms. Any Twitter user following them will be able to listen in to the Spaces rooms created by the beta testers.

Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour hosted a Spaces chat room on Tuesday to announce the wider testing of the feature, as tweeted by Tom Warren of The Verge. He mentioned that the rollout is ramping up in coming weeks.

Some Twitter employees also started creating new Spaces. The feature is, however, yet to be available to the masses. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Twitter for clarity on the testing and will update this space when the company responds.

twitter spaces testing image gadgets 360 Twitter Spaces Twitter

Twitter is allowing users to listen to Spaces created by beta testers

 

As announced initially, Twitter Spaces is currently limited to iOS. This means that you need to have Twitter for iOS to listen to or create a Space. However in late January, the official Spaces account posted a tweet showing that it is working on the feature for Android too. The microblogging network in January announced the acquisition of podcasting platform Breaker that is helping build its Spaces features for audio conversations.

Twitter has brought Spaces at a time when Clubhouse is getting popular for its audio-only chat rooms. Clubhouse has been popular in the US among the tech industry for some time now, but it is far from having mainstream appeal. Nevertheless, the app is now picking up in markets including India as leading tech CEOs including Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma have joined in. Its main draw is, however, still getting to hear Silicon Valley investors such as Marc Andreessen, and surprise pop-ins from Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

However, Clubhouse was recently banned in China as it briefly side-stepped the country's censorship that appealed to several Chinese users.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Twitter Spaces, Twitter, Spaces, audio chats, Clubhouse
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
