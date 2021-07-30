Technology News
  Twitter Spaces Update Brings New Tweet Composer, Search Feature for Live Spaces

Twitter Spaces Update Brings New Tweet Composer, Search Feature for Live Spaces

Twitter Spaces on iOS is also getting a 'Guest Management' feature

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 July 2021 17:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ TwitterSpaces

Twitter will let users publish a tweet directly from the Spaces page along with its hashtag

Highlights
  • Twitter Spaces' direct tweet publishing feature is for Android, iOS
  • iOS users get the ability to search for live, future Spaces
  • Twitter Spaces update also has some bug fixes, improvements

Twitter is rolling out another update to make Twitter Spaces easier to discover and share. The update will allow users to directly tweet from a Live Space on Android and iOS devices. While users could earlier publish a tweet while listening to a conversation on Spaces, the new tweet composer directly in the Space makes it much easier. Twitter has added more features to the iOS app, which gets new 'guest management' controls and search features for Spaces. The latter feature is available for beta users as of now. Twitter has also fixed a few bugs to make Spaces more reliable.

The update for Twitter Spaces was announced via a thread on Twitter. Users on Android and iOS will be able to directly tweet from the Spaces page — using the new composer — which will automatically link to the audio along with the hashtags of the Space. Twitter also said that the handle of the host of the particular Space will be automatically added to tweets sometime soon.

The Twitter iOS app is getting more features related to Twitter Spaces. Tab Beta users will be able to search for live and upcoming Spaces by title, host name, and host handle on iOS. Twitter has also mentioned that all live and upcoming Spaces have become searchable. There is no information on when the new search features to discover more Live Spaces will roll out to Android and desktop users.

Another feature for iOS users in this update is the improved 'guest management' controls. The update puts the control bar at the top of the guest management page for it to become easily accessible. Twitter has also added a "section state" for the host to "better see what type of participants they have in their Space (including pending speaker requests)".

Earlier this week, it was reported that Twitter is working on the ability to let Web app users speak on Twitter Spaces. The new functionality was tweeted by developer Nima Owji. He also mentioned that while he could speak through the Web app, Owji had to start the Space through a mobile app.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Spaces, Twitter Spaces Update, Guest Management, Android, iOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More

