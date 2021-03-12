Technology News
Twitter Spaces Planned to Go Live Globally by April

Twitter Spaces aims to competes with invite-only audio-based social network platform Clubhouse.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 12 March 2021 10:14 IST
Twitter Spaces Planned to Go Live Globally by April

The feature lets users create public and private audio chat rooms on the microblogging platform

Highlights
  • In March, Twitter began rolling out Spaces for Android users around world
  • For now, Android users will not be able to host spaces
  • They will be able to join and talk in spaces

Twitter is aiming to make its live audio feature available to all its users by April, a spokeswoman for the micro-blogging site said on Thursday.

Twitter's Spaces competes with Clubhouse, an invite-only audio-based social network startup that shot to fame after appearances from tech celebrities Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

In late February, Twitter was testing the feature with 1,000 users that began with women and people from marginalised groups.

In March, the social media platform began rolling out Spaces for Android users around the world. For now, Android users will not be able to host spaces, but they will be able to join and talk in spaces, with hosting coming soon, according to the company.

The feature that lets users create public and private audio chat rooms on the microblogging platform was first announced in December last year. But its testing had been limited to only iOS, which is now being expanded to include Android users.

“We're expanding to give more people a chance to join Spaces and listen in! Rolling out over the next few days, people with Android will now be able to join, listen, and speak in conversations over Spaces,” Twitter has said in a statement. Twitter first confirmed that it was working on getting the feature to Android users via a tweet in late January.

Announcing the launch, Twitter executives stressed that these are still early days for Spaces, and also added that their first priority was building out moderation, and noted that this is the reason why they're taking a cautious approach to bringing out features like recording conversations, which could find fans among podcasters and monetising Spaces, which could make the feature much more appealing to Twitter influencers.

