Twitter Spaces Now Lets All Users Record a Session, Will Be Available for Public Playback

The Twitter Spaces session recording will be available for public playback for 30 days.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 January 2022 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter Spaces recording feature was previously available to limited iOS users

Twitter Spaces, a feature that allows users to host or take part in live audio conversations on the platform, will now let all its hosts on Android and iOS record a session, which will be made available for public playback for a limited time. It is the second major update in this regard since the recording feature was introduced on October 28. Last month, Twitter Spaces got a Podcast-like feature that allows all users on Android, iOS, and Web to listen to a recording of the discussions on the platform.

As per the company's newest update about Twitter Spaces, the option for hosts to record is now available for all users on Android and iOS. It was previously available for a limited number of people on iOS. Furthermore, hosts on Android and iOS can tap the “Record Space” switch when starting a Space to make it “available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended”. Previously, it was only available for iOS users, and the feature was later extended to Android and Web.

Recently, Twitter said it was testing a TikTok feature, called ‘Quote Tweet with reaction', that will let users react to tweets with photos and videos by tapping on the icon from the Retweet menu. Twitter is calling these reaction videos or photos Tweet Takes, and it is similar to TikTok's video replies. The feature is currently being tested on iOS.

Twitter also announced various initiatives to provide right knowledge before they cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly Elections in five states in India. “Elections are when people come to Twitter to find credible information about voting, to learn about candidates, and their manifestos, and to engage in healthy civic debate and conversation. As a service for public conversation, Twitter is committed to enabling people to make informed decisions when exercising their civic rights,” Twitter said in a statement.

Further reading: Twitter Spaces, Twitter
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
