Twitter Spaces: All Android, iOS Users Can Now Host Their Own Space

Twitter Spaces allows users to create public and private audio chat rooms.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 October 2021 15:51 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter

Users can start their first Space by tapping on Compose button

Highlights
  • Twitter Spaces is now available to everyone to host a live audio session
  • The ability to host a Space is available on iOS, Android phones now
  • Twitter first launched Spaces in 2020

Twitter Spaces has been expanded to all users. The Spaces team on Thursday announced that the users on both Android and iOS will now be able to create their own chat room. The Clubhouse-style feature, which lets users create public and private audio chat rooms on the microblogging platform, was first announced last year for select groups. It is now finally reaching a wider audience. Initially, only users who had more than 600 followers on the platform could host Spaces. Now, all users — irrespective of the number of followers — can hold discussions on Twitter.

The Spaces team on October 21 tweeted about the update. Users can start a Space by a long pressing on the Compose button on their timeline and then select the Cluster of dots icon. You can tap Start your Space to switch on the mic. Spaces can involve up to 11 speakers at a time.

When anyone you follow starts or speaks in a Space, it will display at the top of your timeline with a Purple bubble for as long as it is live on Twitter for iOS and Android. When you join a Space as a listener, you can react with emojis, check out any pinned Tweets, follow along with captions, Tweet or direct message the Space host, or request to speak.

Twitter started rolling out Spaces in late 2020 when audio-based social networking was attracting huge user traction across the globe. But its testing had been limited to only iOS, which then expanded to include Android users in March this year. Since then, Twitter has been busy releasing a slew of new features for Spaces that rivals the Clubhouse app.

In May this year, Spaces reached the Web, and in September, Twitter updated Spaces with recording and replays features, to allow people to listen to audio conversations after they happen. However, some features are limited to the Spaces mobile apps only, but Twitter is actively working on bringing more to the Web app.

Twitter, Twitter Spaces, Clubhouse, Spaces, Twitter Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
