Twitter is reportedly redesigning its app to include a new dedicated tab for Twitter Spaces. The new tab is said to be under testing for iOS users. The feature will see Twitter Spaces get the middle spot in the navigation bar at the bottom, which will now host five tabs. The update will be rolled out to select users currently with a broader rollout planned for later. Additionally, the microblogging platform has started rolling out Twitter Blue subscription service in Australia and Canada. The subscription service will give paid users exclusive features to undo tweets and customise the app.

TechCrunch reports that Twitter is redesigning its mobile apps to incorporate a Twitter Spaces discovery tab in the navigation bar, between the search magnifying glass and notification bell icons. The layout was first spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) last month.

As per the report, only 500 users who were a part of the Twitter Spaces beta programme will get the new feature initially with the rollout having started on June 3. After the beta test is complete, Twitter is said to conduct a broader rollout of the new Spaces discovery tab.

The report cites information received from Twitter to say that Spaces won't be visible at the top of the timeline like it displays Fleets. Instead, the Spaces discovery tab will be presented in a more visual manner, akin to the promotional cards that appeared when tweeting about Spaces. Twitter also reportedly said that it aims to change the way Spaces can be discovered on its app as live events can be hard to keep track of.

Users will also be able to view active Spaces in more detail, including names of Spaces, hosts, and participants a user is following. Reminders can also be set for scheduled Spaces so Twitter can notify users about them and gain feedback on which Spaces its users are more interested in. At launch, the social media platform only allowed users with a minimum of 600 followers to host Spaces and that hasn't changed with the addition of the new Spaces discovery tab for its mobile apps.

Twitter has also introduced another feature for Spaces. Users will now get a purple circle around their profile pictures that will be visible to other users on their timelines. The purple circle will indicate that the user is actively using the Spaces feature, similar to the blue circle that appears when a user uploads a Fleet.

On Thursday, June 3, Twitter also announced the release of Twitter Blue subscription for users in Australia and Canada. The cost for the subscription is AUD 4.49 (roughly Rs. 250) and CAD 3.49 (roughly Rs. 210), respectively. According to the listing on Apple's App Store, the subscription will cost $2.99 (roughly Rs. 220) in the US. There is no confirmation when users in other regions will be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

The Twitter Blue subscription will offer users the ability to set a timer of 30 seconds, giving them a window to undo and edit a tweet before it is posted. The service will also enable users to save their tweets in a bookmark folder, making it easier to find old tweets. A new "reader mode" will enable users to easily read long threads of multiple tweets.