Twitter Spaces is testing a feature that will make it easier for users to discover the audio-only chat rooms better. Earlier, users were only able to view Spaces of the people they follow if they were hosting. Now, users will be able to view Spaces that the people they follow are listening to. Users also get the option to hide the Spaces they're listening from their followers. Twitter said that it is "experimenting" Spaces' new features with a few users on iOS and Android, so don't expect the feature to roll out to everyone right away.

Through a tweet, Twitter Spaces announced that it is experimenting a new feature that allows you to see what the users you follow are listening to, at the top of your timeline. The tweet also mentions that users will be able to hide the Spaces they're listening to from their followers if they wish to. Users can turn this feature on by heading to the Settings and privacy menu and navigating to the Privacy and safety option. Once there, in the Spaces menu users will see an option Let followers see which Spaces you're listening to. However, users should note that they will still be visible to other users in the Spaces they're listening to.

Earlier this month, Twitter announced that it is updating its API v2 to make it easier for developers to search for Spaces. Developers will now be "able to look up live or scheduled Spaces using criteria like Spaces ID, user ID, or keyword." Essentially, developers would be able to redirect users to a Space directly from other, third-party apps as well.

Additionally, Twitter also announced that it is extending the ability to add more co-hosts to Twitter Spaces. Hosts will now be able to designate up to two co-hosts for a Space. In total, a Space can now have one host, two co-hosts, and up to 10 speakers. Co-hosts will be able to invite speakers, manage requests, remove participants, pin Tweets, and more.