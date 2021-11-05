Technology News
loading

Twitter Now Allows You to Listen to Spaces Without an Account

Twitter Spaces listeners and hosts can send others a direct link to a Spaces audio broadcast.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 November 2021 18:20 IST
Twitter Now Allows You to Listen to Spaces Without an Account

Photo Credit: Twitter Spaces

People can tune into a Twitter Spaces session without logging in

Highlights
  • Twitter Spaces get a new feature for the Web version
  • Non-Twitter users can now listen to Spaces audio on Web
  • Hosts, listeners can send a direct link to a live Spaces broadcast

Twitter Spaces is getting a new feature that allows everybody to listen to Spaces audio via direct links. With the latest feature, users can share direct links to their Spaces with others, and the invitees can attend the audio session via the Web without being logged into the platform. With the new update, people without Twitter accounts can also access Spaces audio. However, they will not be able to participate in the audio broadcast. The latest functionality will open up Twitter Spaces to more people. Recently, Spaces started rolling out support for all Android and iOS users to host a live audio session.

The Spaces team on Friday, November 5 tweeted about the new update. As mentioned, with the new feature, listeners and hosts can reach out to a wider audience by sending a direct link to a Spaces audio broadcast. People who do not have an account on Twitter can also hear out it on the Web version without logging in to the platform.

The micro-blogging platform has been adding new functionalities to Spaces that rival Clubhouse and Facebook's Live Audio Rooms. Recently Spaces has rolled out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to create their own chat room. Initially, when Twitter started rolling out Spaces in late 2020, only users who had more than 600 followers on the platform could host Spaces. All users, irrespective of the number of followers, can now create public and private audio chat rooms on Twitter. Also, Spaces can have up to 11 speakers at a time.

In September this year, Twitter updated Spaces with recording and replays features to allow people to listen to Spaces even after they have ended. Some features on Spaces, though, are currently limited to the Spaces mobile apps.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Spaces, Clubhouse, Spaces, Twitter Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi Debuts Loop LiquidCool Technology for Phones With Twice the Heat Dissipation of Traditional Chambers

Related Stories

Twitter Now Allows You to Listen to Spaces Without an Account
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Eternals Review: Marvel’s New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director
  2. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  4. Eternals: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  5. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
  6. Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DxOMark Smartphone Camera Ranking
  7. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Remain Stable With Minor Gains, Dog-Coins Suffer Losses
  9. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  10. DJI Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine Drones Bring Dual Camera System
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Transactions Boost Square’s Quarterly Profit by Almost 60 Percent
  2. Twitter Now Allows You to Listen to Spaces Without an Account
  3. Xiaomi Debuts Loop LiquidCool Technology for Phones With Twice the Heat Dissipation of Traditional Chambers
  4. Volocopter Air Taxis Promised to Be Flying in Rome by 2025
  5. WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook Apps Start Showing ‘Meta’ Branding
  6. Pinterest Q3 Revenue Up 43 Percent as Ad Spending Booms in Holiday Rush
  7. iPhone 13 Third-Party Screen Replacement Disables Face ID, Move Could Shatter Repair Industry: iFixit
  8. DJI Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine Drones With Dual Camera System, 46 Minutes Flight-Time Launched
  9. iPhone X With USB-C Port Listed on eBay, Bids Hit $100,000
  10. US Announces $10 Million Reward for Information on DarkSide Cybercrime Group
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com