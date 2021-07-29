Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Shop Module Pilot Launched to Allow Users in US to Purchase Directly From Platform

Twitter Shop Module Pilot Launched to Allow Users in US to Purchase Directly From Platform

Twitter Shop Module will allow businesses to add a product carousal on top of their profiles.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 July 2021 14:04 IST
Twitter Shop Module Pilot Launched to Allow Users in US to Purchase Directly From Platform

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter Shop Module is available to those who use Twitter in English on iOS devices

Highlights
  • Shop Module is dedicated space for shopping on Twitter
  • It will allow users to make purchases without leaving Twitter
  • Shop Module to help generate Twitter more revenue

Twitter Shop Module, a new feature that allows users to explore as well as make purchases from businesses directly on the microblogging platform, was launched in the US on Thursday, July 29. The company says that the pilot is starting with a small number of brands in the country and only the people who use Twitter in English on iOS devices will be able to see the Shop Module at first. The move is seen as a push to generate a revenue stream other than advertising on the social media platform.

As per an announcement by Twitter in a blog post, the Shop Module will be a dedicated space at the top of a profile where businesses can showcase their products. Twitter users can visit such profiles with the Shop Module enabled and scroll through the carousel of products. Users interested in a product can tap on it to know more and purchase it if they like it in an in-app browser, without leaving Twitter.

Twitter says that with Shop Module pilot, it wants to explore how users are engaged, and respond to the experience. In the meantime, the company will learn about the shopping experiences that people prefer on Twitter. The company said it is also working to rope in more businesses for a new Merchant Advisory Board.

“The board will consist of brands that have established themselves as best-in-class examples of merchants on Twitter,” Twitter said in the post.

Furthermore, the Twitter Shop Module will also build around the Professional Profiles tool that the microblogging website introduced this year. This tool allows businesses, non-profits, publishers, and creators who use Twitter for work to display specific information about their business directly on their profile.

In 2015, Twitter announced that it was partnering with US retailers to help them sell products through a “Buy Now” button in tweets. It was initially rolled out to a small percentage of US users, but Twitter later stepped back from its “shopping pursuits to focus on other areas”.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter Shop Module, Shop Module, Twitter
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Maps for iOS Gets Support for Interactive Widgets to Ease Navigation
Twitter Shop Module Pilot Launched to Allow Users in US to Purchase Directly From Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Have Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Ends Soon: Best Offers
  5. Apple iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) Review: Untapped Potential
  6. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  7. Oppo Reno 6 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Poco X3 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Shop Module Pilot Launched to Allow Users in US to Purchase Directly From Platform
  2. Google Maps for iOS Gets Support for Interactive Widgets to Ease Navigation
  3. Burger King Starts Accepting Dogecoin in Brazil — but Only for Dog Treats
  4. Kindle Devices With 3G Support to Lose Internet Access in December: All Details
  5. Google Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines for All Employees, Announces New Support for Coronavirus Response
  6. ProFunds’s New Bitcoin Mutual Fund Is Making It Easier to Invest in Cryptocurrency
  7. OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 Update Brings Bitmoji Always-On Display, July 2021 Android Security Patch
  8. Mi Band X Tipped to Be in the Works, May Feature 360-Degree Flexible Display
  9. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Rick Astley's 1987-Hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up' Garners One Billion Views on YouTube
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com