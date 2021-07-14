Twitter is extending the ability to let users decide who can reply to their tweets even after they have been published on the social media platform. Twitter users already had the ability to limit replies on their tweets, but the choice had to be made before a tweet was published. Users can limit the replies to only users they follow, users mentioned in the tweet, or keep it open for everyone — the last one is the default setting for each tweet. The new setting will be rolled out for Twitter for Android, iOS, and Web.

Through a tweet, Twitter announced the new capability it is extending to its users. The microblogging site had introduced the option to choose who can reply to a tweet last year. But, as mentioned, it had to be done while composing a tweet. Now users can change this setting even after a tweet has been published by clicking on the three-dots menu on a tweet and selecting the Change who can reply option. That will lead users to three options — Everyone, People you follow, and Only people you mentioned.

Your Tweets = Your space. Now you can change who can reply to you even after you Tweet. https://t.co/rNWJk6zWTr pic.twitter.com/3HFSjAotg7 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 13, 2021

The new feature gives people more control over who can reply to their tweets. The ability to change who can interact with the tweet can help Twitter users keep away from potential harassment and trolling. Twitter hasn't said when the update will roll out for all users, but it seems that the rollout process has begun. Gadgets 360 was independently able to verify the new feature. If you don't see the new feature yet, it is likely to reach your account soon.

Twitter users can select between — 'Everyone', 'People you follow', and 'Only people you mentioned'

Twitter has also shown some concepts that will allow users to share their tweets only with 'Trusted Friends' — much like Instagram's 'Close Friends' feature that lets users share stories with selected followers. Twitter is working on another feature called "Facets" that will help them categorise their tweets after they are published. "Facets" will let users publish multiple tweets under different handles from one account. Currently, users who wish to publish the same tweet from multiple handles have to switch accounts and then post again.