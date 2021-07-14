Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter is Adding the Ability to Limit Replies to Tweets After Posting

Twitter is Adding the Ability to Limit Replies to Tweets After Posting

Twitter earlier gave the option to choose who can reply to a tweet only while publishing tweets.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 July 2021 18:12 IST
Twitter is Adding the Ability to Limit Replies to Tweets After Posting

Twitter has also shown some concepts that will give users more control over the replies to their tweets

Highlights
  • Twitter users can now control tweet replies before and after posting
  • Users get the same three settings for who can reply after posting
  • Twitter is rolling out the ability to users on Android, iOS, Web

Twitter is extending the ability to let users decide who can reply to their tweets even after they have been published on the social media platform. Twitter users already had the ability to limit replies on their tweets, but the choice had to be made before a tweet was published. Users can limit the replies to only users they follow, users mentioned in the tweet, or keep it open for everyone — the last one is the default setting for each tweet. The new setting will be rolled out for Twitter for Android, iOS, and Web.

Through a tweet, Twitter announced the new capability it is extending to its users. The microblogging site had introduced the option to choose who can reply to a tweet last year. But, as mentioned, it had to be done while composing a tweet. Now users can change this setting even after a tweet has been published by clicking on the three-dots menu on a tweet and selecting the Change who can reply option. That will lead users to three options — Everyone, People you follow, and Only people you mentioned.

The new feature gives people more control over who can reply to their tweets. The ability to change who can interact with the tweet can help Twitter users keep away from potential harassment and trolling. Twitter hasn't said when the update will roll out for all users, but it seems that the rollout process has begun. Gadgets 360 was independently able to verify the new feature. If you don't see the new feature yet, it is likely to reach your account soon.

twitter reply body screenshot twitter_reply_body_screenshot

Twitter users can select between — 'Everyone', 'People you follow', and 'Only people you mentioned'

Twitter has also shown some concepts that will allow users to share their tweets only with 'Trusted Friends' — much like Instagram's 'Close Friends' feature that lets users share stories with selected followers. Twitter is working on another feature called "Facets" that will help them categorise their tweets after they are published. "Facets" will let users publish multiple tweets under different handles from one account. Currently, users who wish to publish the same tweet from multiple handles have to switch accounts and then post again.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Limited Reply Feature, Twitter Update
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Be Available in Limited Quantity via StockX on July 19
Call of Duty: Mobile Beta Test Kicks Off, Brings Content From Upcoming Season 6, 7 for Android, iOS Users

Related Stories

Twitter is Adding the Ability to Limit Replies to Tweets After Posting
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  4. Loki Season 2 Is Officially Happening
  5. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  6. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  7. Loki Episode 6 Recap: Multiverse, and Marvel’s Next Big Villain?
  8. Moto G60S Launch Expected Soon, Price, Specifications Leak
  9. Loki Episode 6: Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains, Explained
  10. Poco F3 GT Colour Variants Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Rolls Out Real-Time Bus Information Service for Delhi Users: How to Use
  2. Call of Duty: Mobile Beta Test Kicks Off, Brings Content From Upcoming Season 6, 7 for Android, iOS Users
  3. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Be Available in Limited Quantity via StockX on July 19
  4. Twitter is Adding the Ability to Limit Replies to Tweets After Posting
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer Krafton Lists Known Issues With July Update, Working on Fix
  6. Loki Episode 6: Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains, Explained
  7. Audible Four Months Subscription Offered at Rs. 2 for Prime Members: All You Need to Know
  8. ZebPay Launches ZEBB App in India to Let You Start Bitcoin, Ether SIPs
  9. WhatsApp Begins Testing New FaceTime-Like Call Interface, Ability to Join Group Calls After They Start
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 22 Launch, Expected to Start at Rs. 31,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com