Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Will Now Prompt Users When They Reply With Offensive Language

Twitter Will Now Prompt Users When They Reply With Offensive Language

Twitter tested out the feature last year.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 May 2021 12:57 IST
Twitter Will Now Prompt Users When They Reply With Offensive Language

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter lets your review your tweet before sending it out

Highlights
  • Twitter says it can differentiate between friendly banter and hate sp
  • The feature is available on its Android and iOS apps
  • Twitter is creating an easier way for users to give feedback on prompts

Twitter is introducing prompts that lets users know when they use strong language and lets them review their tweets before posting them online. This new feature will be available for both Android and iOS users and for users who use the social media platform in English. The feature works when users tweet offensive remarks, insults, or strong language that could potentially be offensive or harm someone. According to Twitter, the social media platform tested out the feature in 2020.

Announcing its new feature through a blog post, Twitter explained the move comes to curb online hate among users. The social media giant will give users the opportunity to revise their tweets if it contains strong language that might incite hatred or be offensive to others on the platform. However, during their initial testing phase, users were prompted unnecessarily due to their algorithm. Twitter claims that it has now improved the algorithm to understand when a user is posting offensive tweets and when they are participating in friendly banter.

“Throughout the experiment process, we analysed results, collected feedback from the public, and worked to address our errors, including detection inconsistencies,” states the blog post. Through the testing process, Twitter said that it learned that when prompted, 34 percent of the users revised their initial reply or decided against posting the same. After being prompted once, people composed 11 percent fewer offensive replies in the future. Additionally, when prompted, people received fewer offensive and harmful replies.

After the testing phase, Twitter will identify the relationship between the author and the responder, including their frequency of interaction. The social media giant will also revise its technology to better detect the use of strong language. Additionally, Twitter has created an easier way for users to provide feedback regarding the usefulness of the prompts.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Prompts, Android, iOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Amazon Work Rules Govern Tweets, Body Odour of Contract Drivers
House of the Dragon First Look Photos Unveil Game of Thrones Prequel’s Cast in Character

Related Stories

Twitter Will Now Prompt Users When They Reply With Offensive Language
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. How to Apply E-Pass for Travel During Uttar Pradesh Lockdown
  4. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  5. Elon Musk Says Starlink Satellite Internet Service Has 500,000 Pre-Orders
  6. Signal Says It Was Banned From Facebook Ad Platform for Being Honest
  7. Mi TV P1 Series Running Android TV, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  8. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Expected to Be Soon, Price Tipped
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Tipped to Debut Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. House of the Dragon First Look Photos Unveil Game of Thrones Prequel’s Cast in Character
  2. Twitter Will Now Prompt Users When They Reply With Offensive Language
  3. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar Announced as Battlegrounds Mobile India by Developer Krafton
  4. Amazon Work Rules Govern Tweets, Body Odour of Contract Drivers
  5. Twitter Introduces Bigger Image Previews for iOS, Android Users Worldwide
  6. Loki Release Date Moved Up to June 9, New Episodes Every Wednesday
  7. Mi TV P1 Series With 32-Inch, 43-Inch, 50-Inch, 55-Inch Models Running Android TV Launched
  8. Google Entertainment Space for Tablets Launched, Offers Android TV-Like Experience
  9. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Will Fly First Crew to Space in July, Will Offer a Seat to Online Auction Winner
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Tipped to Launch Soon, May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com