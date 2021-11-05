Twitter Rolling Out New Profile-Specific Search Icon for iOS Users

Twitter is rolling out a new feature for iOS app users, enabling users to search through a specific profile's tweets. The new search button is showing up for individual profile pages, enabling users to search for tweets of a specific account only. This feature has been spotted on the latest version of iOS. The site, which regularly tests new features ahead of their official rollout, recently unveiled a new way for some people to check out these new features before everyone else. The new paid Twitter Blue service will get early access to some new features under a new Labs banner.

XDA Developers first spotted that Twitter has a new Search button on each username's profile page. This new Search @Username's Tweets button is appearing for a few users on iOS and is likely in the testing phase. According to the screenshots shared, the new button is located on the top right corner next to the three-dot menu. iOS users can dig through their own tweets or other accounts' tweets as well.

By clicking on the search icon, the user can enter the desired term. When you click enter, a screen similar to that of the existent search functionality shows up, but the search term will change to format From: Username Term.

This new search button in profiles is just a shortcut to the existing advanced search feature that is available on all platforms. Twitter's new search feature for profiles is showing up for us in our iOS app as well. This functionality is not available for Android users yet. As mentioned, the search icon can be found on the top right corner of any profile. For those who haven't gotten this update yet, can just type From:Username Term.

As mentioned, Twitter last month announced that subscribers can avail its paid Twitter Blue service to get early access to some new features under a new Labs banner. Features in Twitter's program include pinned conversations on iOS, which lets users pin DM conversations to the top of the list, and the ability to post longer video uploads from a desktop computer.