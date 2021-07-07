Twitter is working on multiple features to improve privacy on the social media platform. An executive shared a tweet thread showcasing the features that will give users more control as to who can see, read tweets, or let people find you on Twitter. The tweets also showcase the possibility to select your profile before replying to or sending out a tweet. These new features are just concepts as of now and the social media platform is currently asking for users' feedback.

Twitter executive Lena Emara (@LenaEmara) posted a thread of tweets that showcase some concepts the social media platform is currently working on. The concepts are categorised into four categories — Replies, Account Breadcrumbs, Privacy sets, and Discover me.

One of the concepts that Emara shared was the ability to make tweet replies public before publishing, provided a user's tweets are protected. If a user is replying to someone who doesn't follow them, they will now receive a notification reminding them to make their tweets public. Emara also shows that there could be a possibility to switch to a public account if users wish so.

Another tweet shows the possibility to know which account a user is posting from if they have multiple accounts on Twitter. Emara says, "Switching accounts today is doable but not obvious. This makes it clearer and puts your avatar, name, handle, and privacy status all in one visible place."

The Privacy sets concept talks about how Twitter users may not be well-versed in content discoverability and conversation control settings that may be available to them. The Privacy sets concept would then periodically send alerts to users to let them pick among various groups of settings depending on their needs at the time.

The final concept shared by Emara talks about how users can control the way they are discovered on Twitter. Currently, users can search others by their phone numbers or email id, in addition to their name and Twitter handle. This concept will now notify users if they have been searched using their username. Users will also be able to choose if they want to be found that way. Additionally, users can set a time limit on these discoverability settings.