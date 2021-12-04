Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Admits Policy 'Errors' After Far Right Abuse Its New Rules of Posting Pictures

Twitter Admits Policy 'Errors' After Far-Right Abuse Its New Rules of Posting Pictures

People can now ask Twitter to take down pictures or videos of them posted without permission.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 4 December 2021 18:27 IST
Twitter Admits Policy 'Errors' After Far-Right Abuse Its New Rules of Posting Pictures

Twitter noted that "sharing personal media can potentially violate a person's privacy

Highlights
  • Far-right backers usued Twitter's new policy to harass oponents
  • Twitter admitted to its own errors on rollout of new policy
  • Twitter said that its enforcement teams made several errors

Twitter's new picture permission policy was aimed at combating online abuse, but US activists and researchers said Friday that far-right backers have employed it to protect themselves from scrutiny and to harass opponents.

Even the social network admitted the rollout of the rules, which say anyone can ask Twitter to take down images of themselves posted without their consent, was marred by malicious reports and its teams' own errors.

It was just the kind of trouble anti-racism advocates worried was coming after the policy was announced this week.

Their concerns were quickly validated, with anti-extremism researcher Kristofer Goldsmith tweeting a screenshot of a far-right call-to-action circulating on Telegram: "Due to the new privacy policy at Twitter, things now unexpectedly work more in our favor."

"Anyone with a Twitter account should be reporting doxxing posts from the following accounts," the message said, with a list of dozens of Twitter handles.

Gwen Snyder, an organizer and researcher in Philadelphia, said her account was blocked this week after a report to Twitter about a series of 2019 photos she said showed a local political candidate at a march organized by extreme-right group Proud Boys.

Rather than go through an appeal with Twitter she opted to delete the images and alert others to what was happening.

"Twitter moving to eliminate (my) work from their platform is incredibly dangerous and is going to enable and embolden fascists," she told AFP.

In announcing the privacy policy on Tuesday, Twitter noted that "sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person's privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm."

But the rules don't apply to "public figures or individuals when media and accompanying Tweets are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse."

By Friday, Twitter noted the roll out had been rough: "We became aware of a significant amount of coordinated and malicious reports, and unfortunately, our enforcement teams made several errors."

"We've corrected those errors and are undergoing an internal review to make certain that this policy is used as intended," the firm added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Xiaomi Monitor 27-Inch 4K With Professional Modes, Redmi Monitor 27-Inch Pro Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Twitter Admits Policy 'Errors' After Far-Right Abuse Its New Rules of Posting Pictures
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bitcoin Among Major Cryptocurrencies Hit by a Big Price Plunge
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  3. Netflix Introduces 3 New Mobile Games for Android
  4. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
  5. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  6. Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro Review: Feature-Packed Earphones on a Budget
  7. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Elon Musk Hypes Dogecoin Again as Answer to High ETH Fees
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Xiaomi 11T Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Face With Tears of Joy', 'Red Heart' Most Used Emojis of 2021: Unicode Consortium
  2. Twitter Admits Policy 'Errors' After Far-Right Abuse Its New Rules of Posting Pictures
  3. Xiaomi Monitor 27-Inch 4K With Professional Modes, Redmi Monitor 27-Inch Pro Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Bitcoin Price Down by a Fifth as Crypto Market Crash Sees $1 Billion Worth Liquidated
  5. Facebook Messenger Is Launching a Split Payments Feature for Users to Quickly Share Expenses
  6. Tiny Robot Courier Trucks Get Stuck After Snowfall in Estonia: Watch
  7. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Update in India
  8. Sony Said to Plan New PlayStation Subscription Service Codenamed ‘Spartacus’ That Will Rival Xbox Game Pass
  9. Vodafone Offers to Settle Multi-Billion-Dollar India Tax Row
  10. Elon Musk Is Halfway Through His Pledge After Selling Nearly $11 Billion of Tesla Stock
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com