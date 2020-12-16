Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter to Shut Down Periscope Streaming App by March 2021 Due to Declining Usage, High Supporting Cost

Twitter to Shut Down Periscope Streaming App by March 2021 Due to Declining Usage, High Supporting Cost

Periscope has been in "an unsustainable maintenance-mode state" for a while, Twitter said.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 16 December 2020 09:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter to Shut Down Periscope Streaming App by March 2021 Due to Declining Usage, High Supporting Cost

“The capabilities and ethos of the Periscope team already permeate Twitter,” Twitter said in a blog post

Highlights
  • Most of Periscope's core capabilities have been integrated into Twitter
  • Most of Periscope's core capabilities have been integrated into Twitter
  • Broadcasts that were shared to Twitter will stay on as replays

Twitter on Tuesday said it would shut down live-streaming app Periscope, which it bought in 2015, due to declining usage over the past couple of years and high supporting costs.

The mobile app has been in "an unsustainable maintenance-mode state" for a while, Twitter said in a blog post. “Over the past couple of years, we've seen declining usage and know that the cost to support the app will only continue to go up over time. Leaving it in its current state isn't doing right by the current and former Periscope community or by Twitter,” the company said.

Twitter also said that it had planned to make the announcement sooner, but had to reprioritise several projects due to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

Most of Periscope's core capabilities have been integrated into Twitter and the company plans to remove it from app stores by March 2021.

Broadcasts that were shared to Twitter will stay on as replays and users will be able to download an archive of their Periscope broadcasts and data before the app is removed, the company said.

“The capabilities and ethos of the Periscope team and infrastructure already permeate Twitter, and we're confident that live video still has the potential of seeing an even wider audience within the Twitter product,” the company said in the blog post.

Earlier this month, Twitter released its most tweeted categories and hastags of the year in India. While cricketer Virat Kohli's tweet announcing wife Anoushka Sharma's pregnancy was the most liked tweet, Tamil actor Vijay's selfie with fans was the most retweeted post in the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Periscope
Kia’s UVO Connected Car Platform Gives You More Control Over Your Car: How Does It Work?

Related Stories

Twitter to Shut Down Periscope Streaming App by March 2021 Due to Declining Usage, High Supporting Cost
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  2. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e With Improved Battery Life Launched
  4. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  6. Vivo X60 May Launch This Year as the World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC
  8. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  9. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  10. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Getting Refunds Due to Bug-Infested Gameplay: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Takes Swipe at Apple While Supporting Draft EU Rules
  2. Apple Plans to Make 30 Percent More iPhone Units in First Half of 2021: Report
  3. Twitter to Shut Down Periscope Streaming App by March 2021 Due to Declining Usage, High Supporting Cost
  4. Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Google Assistant Routines Are Reportedly Getting a Redesign, New Sunrise and Sunset Triggers
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests
  7. Spotify Premium Mini Subscription Brings Discounts to Daily, Weekly Plans
  8. Dunzo Foodcourt Launched to Let Users Order Food From Multiple Restaurants at Once
  9. Twitter Fined EUR 4,50,000 in Ireland Over Bug That Made Some Private Tweets Public
  10. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Calls India ‘Very Special’ Country, Looks to Push WhatsApp Payments Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com