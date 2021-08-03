Twitter has made it easier to log in or sign up on the micro-blogging platform. Its users can now use their Apple ID or Google account to directly sign up/ log in. Twitter was earlier spotted testing new sign in/ sign up options on its platform. New users can now sign up with their Apple or Google accounts, but existing users would need to make sure their registered email address on Twitter is the same as the one on their Apple ID/ Google account.

The new functionality was announced through a tweet by Twitter Support. It mentions that Twitterati can now log in or sign up to the micro-blogging platform with either their Apple or Google accounts. The latter works on the app and the Web while the former, Apple ID, only works on iOS devices as of now. Twitter says that Apple account login functionality should soon arrive for the Web version, but there is no mention if Android users will be getting it.

The Google account login functionality will work on Android, iOS, and desktop apps as well as Web browser. The sign up process has also become easier as it bypasses the need to enter an email address, password, name, and user handle. User handle options will automatically be suggested for a new user by Twitter. The process now only requires new users to select their languages and sync their smartphone contacts to find and connect with existing users on the platform.

A Twitter support page mentions that users have the ability to disconnect their Apple or Google accounts, but it is currently limited to Web users only.