In order to test improved conversation features on its platform, microblogging app Twitter has launched a prototype app "twttr" where users can join and test it.

The idea of the prototype app was first announced in February.

"Our prototype app, 'twttr', launches to the first group of participants today. #LetsHaveAConvo about new features to build a better Twitter together," Twitter Support tweeted on Monday, inviting users to help them review test features.

The social media giant has been exploring the idea of adding colour to replies - a user who posts the initial tweet would see their responses in grey while replies from followers would be in blue.

Here's the @Twitter email you get if accepted to test its new prototype app called twttr... #letshaveaconvo pic.twitter.com/XsLcPUrM8p — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 11, 2019

To make conversations appear chat-like, Twitter has also been considering a new round design for replies, CNET reported.

However, not all test features are expected to make their way to the final product.

The "twttr" app is presently only available for iOS users to try and review. It remains unclear by when would the prototype app reach Android and web users.

"Twitter says most participants in the prototype program will be English or Japanese speakers," CNET added.

Those who are chosen for the programme have been asked to use "twttr" as their primary Twitter app.