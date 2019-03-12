Technology News

Twitter Launches Twttr Prototype App for iOS to Test New Features

, 12 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Launches Twttr Prototype App for iOS to Test New Features

Highlights

  • "Twttr" will be used to test improved conversation features on Twitter
  • The app is presently available only for iOS users
  • The idea of the prototype app was first announced in February

In order to test improved conversation features on its platform, microblogging app Twitter has launched a prototype app "twttr" where users can join and test it.

The idea of the prototype app was first announced in February.

"Our prototype app, 'twttr', launches to the first group of participants today. #LetsHaveAConvo about new features to build a better Twitter together," Twitter Support tweeted on Monday, inviting users to help them review test features.

The social media giant has been exploring the idea of adding colour to replies - a user who posts the initial tweet would see their responses in grey while replies from followers would be in blue.

To make conversations appear chat-like, Twitter has also been considering a new round design for replies, CNET reported.

However, not all test features are expected to make their way to the final product.

The "twttr" app is presently only available for iOS users to try and review. It remains unclear by when would the prototype app reach Android and web users.

"Twitter says most participants in the prototype program will be English or Japanese speakers," CNET added.

Those who are chosen for the programme have been asked to use "twttr" as their primary Twitter app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twttr, Twitter
Stan Lee Cameos in Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home Might Be His Last
Google Allo Shutting Down Today: How to Download Chat Messages, Media
Pricee
Twitter Launches Twttr Prototype App for iOS to Test New Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 Review
  3. PSA: Last Chance to Download Your Google Allo Chat Messages, Media
  4. Apple Says 'It's Show Time' on March 25, Streaming Service Launch Expected
  5. Realme 3 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  6. Android Q Beta to Be Available to More Smartphones
  7. Redmi 7 Launch Set for March 18, Company Reveals Design in Teaser Image
  8. Samsung M30 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Samsung Online Shop
  9. OnePlus CEO Hints True Wireless Earbuds May Launch Alongside OnePlus 7
  10. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.