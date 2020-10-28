Technology News
  Twitter's Explanation About Showing Ladakh in China Inadequate: Joint Parliamentary Panel

Twitter’s Explanation About Showing Ladakh in China Inadequate: Joint Parliamentary Panel

Committee chairman Meenakshi Lekhi said Twitter’s action amounts to criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 October 2020 17:33 IST
Twitter's Explanation About Showing Ladakh in China Inadequate: Joint Parliamentary Panel

The committee said that Twitter's explanation on showing Ladakh as part of China was inadequate

  • Representatives of Twitter were summoned over the controversy
  • Representatives of Twitter had appeared before parliamentary panel
  • They told the panel that Twitter respects the sensitivities of India

Twitter's explanations on being questioned by the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill about showing Ladakh as part of China were inadequate and its actions amounts to criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years, committee chairman Meenakshi Lekhi said on Wednesday. Representatives of Twitter had appeared before parliamentary panel on being summoned over the controversy.

The representatives of Twitter included Shagufta Kamran, senior manager, public policy; Ayushi Kapoor, legal counsel; Pallavi Walia, policy communications; and Manvinder Bali, corporate security. Lekhi said that they told the panel that Twitter respects the sensitivities of India.

"It is not a question of sensitivities only, it is a matter of India's sovereignty and integrity, showing Ladakh as part of China amounts to criminal offence which attracts imprisonment of seven years," Lekhi told Press Trust of India. She said that the committee was unanimous in its opinion that Twitter's explanation on showing Ladakh as part of China was inadequate.

Officials from Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology, and Ministry of Law and Justice also deposed before the panel.

Comments

