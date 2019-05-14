Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Says It Mistakenly Collected and Shared Location Data of Some iOS Users

Twitter Says It Mistakenly Collected and Shared Location Data of Some iOS Users

The company has notified the impacted users and the bug has been fixed.

By | Updated: 14 May 2019 12:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Says It Mistakenly Collected and Shared Location Data of Some iOS Users

Twitter said on Monday it may have accidentally collected and shared location data of some users accessing its app through Apple devices with an advertising partner. In a blog post, the social media platform said the information collected was not retained and only existed in their systems for a short time and have informed the people whose accounts were impacted to let them know the bug has been fixed.

According to Twitter, the bug primarily impacted the iOS device owners, who use more than one account on Twitter for iOS app and had selected the option to share precise location data in one account and not the others. The company revealed that even if a user had not enabled the location data collection option in other accounts, the app collected the precise location data when the user was accessing the other accounts through the official app.

Further, the company stated that it had intended to remove location data from the information shared with a “trusted advertising partner”, but the location data was not removed. The advertisers, however, only received “fuzzed” version of location data, which was “was no more precise than zip code or city (5km squared).”

The advertising partner did not receive data such as user's Twitter handle or other unique account ids that could have compromised identity, the company said.

“We have confirmed with our partner that the location data has not been retained and that it only existed in their systems for a short time, and was then deleted as part of their normal process,” Twitter added in a post on its website.

The company noted that it has notified the impacted users and it urged other users to go through their privacy settings on Twitter to make sure that are only sharing the data they want.

Written with inputs from Reuters

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, iOS
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Game of Thrones Cast Agrees That Season 8 Is Bad
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Release Today: All You Need to Know Before Live Event
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Twitter Says It Mistakenly Collected and Shared Location Data of Some iOS Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Here's What All You Should Know About OnePlus 7 Launch
  2. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Sold Over 2 Million Units in India: Xiaomi
  3. WhatsApp Exploit Allowed Hackers to Snoop, Users Urged to Update App
  4. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream Details, Price & More
  5. Lenovo Unveils 'World's First Foldable PC', New ThinkBook Lineup
  6. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: What You Should Know
  7. Redmi Flagship Smartphone to Be Called K20, Where 'K' Stands for 'Killer'
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  9. Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM Model Launched in India, Base Variant Gets Price Cut
  10. AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU With 16 Cores Reportedly Spotted in Benchmark Database
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.