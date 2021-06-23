Twitter for iOS now allows you to share your tweets directly on Instagram Stories. The new experience, that was initially a part of a pilot last year, is aimed to help people who regularly share tweets on Facebook's Instagram. Up until now, users were able to share tweets on Instagram — or any other social platforms — by natively capturing their screenshots. The update is notably limited to iOS users as the Android version of Twitter is yet to allow people to share tweets on Instagram Stories.

You can leverage the update and share one of your favourite tweets on Instagram Stories by tapping the share icon on that tweet and selecting the Instagram icon from the share sheet. A new Story draft will be created on your Instagram app.

Once a Story draft is created with your tweet, you will be able to place the tweet as per your requirement or add elements such as a sticker or a handwritten note to your tweet before sharing it on Instagram Stories. Moreover, you can also send the Instagram Story with the tweet you wanted to share directly to one of your followers or groups on Instagram.

It is important to point out that the tweets being shared on Instagram Stories at this moment do not allow users to tap on them for viewing on Twitter. This means that users on Instagram may not be able to understand the context of the tweets, if there's any.

But nonetheless, the update brings the ease of sharing tweets on Instagram and may help users limit clutter in their camera roll that could come through various tweet screenshots.

Users will, however, not be able to share any protected tweets using the given update. At present, Twitter also does not allow Android users to share tweets on Instagram Stories. Android users can instead only share tweet links in Instagram DMs.