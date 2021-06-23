Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter for iOS Now Allows Users to Share Their Favourite Tweets on Instagram Stories

Twitter for iOS Now Allows Users to Share Their Favourite Tweets on Instagram Stories

The update will help Twitter users on iOS save their camera roll from getting clogged with tweet screenshots.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 June 2021 13:02 IST
Twitter for iOS Now Allows Users to Share Their Favourite Tweets on Instagram Stories

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter for iOS lets you share your favourite tweets directly on Instagram Stories using Share Sheet

Highlights
  • Twitter has brought the new experience to all iOS users
  • It was initially available for testing to a small group last year
  • Twitter users on Android are not able to experience the update

Twitter for iOS now allows you to share your tweets directly on Instagram Stories. The new experience, that was initially a part of a pilot last year, is aimed to help people who regularly share tweets on Facebook's Instagram. Up until now, users were able to share tweets on Instagram — or any other social platforms — by natively capturing their screenshots. The update is notably limited to iOS users as the Android version of Twitter is yet to allow people to share tweets on Instagram Stories.

You can leverage the update and share one of your favourite tweets on Instagram Stories by tapping the share icon on that tweet and selecting the Instagram icon from the share sheet. A new Story draft will be created on your Instagram app.

Once a Story draft is created with your tweet, you will be able to place the tweet as per your requirement or add elements such as a sticker or a handwritten note to your tweet before sharing it on Instagram Stories. Moreover, you can also send the Instagram Story with the tweet you wanted to share directly to one of your followers or groups on Instagram.

twitter tweets sharing instagram stories screenshots gadgets 360 Twitter Instagram

Twitter users on iOS can now easily share their tweets on Instagram Stories

 

It is important to point out that the tweets being shared on Instagram Stories at this moment do not allow users to tap on them for viewing on Twitter. This means that users on Instagram may not be able to understand the context of the tweets, if there's any.

But nonetheless, the update brings the ease of sharing tweets on Instagram and may help users limit clutter in their camera roll that could come through various tweet screenshots.

Users will, however, not be able to share any protected tweets using the given update. At present, Twitter also does not allow Android users to share tweets on Instagram Stories. Android users can instead only share tweet links in Instagram DMs.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter for iOS, Twitter, Instagram Stories, Instagram
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Zoom Rolls Out Pronouns Feature to Help Users Express Their Gender Better: How to Use

Related Stories

Twitter for iOS Now Allows Users to Share Their Favourite Tweets on Instagram Stories
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  2. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  3. Google App on Android Phones Crashing After Latest Update, Users Report
  4. Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1
  5. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  6. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
  7. SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
  8. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  9. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet to Get YouTube Livestreams, Live Translated Captions, Multiple Hosts Support in Coming Months
  2. Oppo Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  3. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad
  4. Uttarakhand Disaster Caused Due to Rock and Ice Avalanche as per Satellite Data: ESA
  5. Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance
  6. Vat Purnima, Honey, Strawberry, Rose: Here’s How the Upcoming June Full Moon Is Known Across the World
  7. Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499
  8. Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company
  9. Microsoft Edge Getting Tab Sharing Feature With Stable Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specifications Tipped to Get Improvements Over Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com