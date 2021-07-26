Twitter is looking to hire a new grievance officer in India. The social network had hired an interim officer in June, who resigned, and then it had hired another grievance officer as an interim measure. The company has now placed a listing on LinkedIn over the weekend to hire someone for the role, something that both Facebook and WhatsApp are also looking for, according to listings on LinkedIn. The grievance officer job is part of the requirements as per the new IT Rules — companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Google have all had to hire a local grievance officer so that they can manage complaints and grievances from Indians.

In February, the Indian government announced new IT regulations wherein social media platforms, OTT platforms, and other big tech firms will be required to set up a complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country. The social media and OTT platforms were required to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours.

Twitter put out a job listing looking for a “Resident Grievance Officer” in Mumbai. The platform was given a last notice by Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to comply with the new IT regulations in May.

In June, it appointed an interim grievance officer in India who reportedly stepped down in the same month.

Earlier this month, Twitter appointed Vinay Prakash as the new interim grievance officer and said that it plans to have a final appointment for the job in eight weeks.

WhatsApp has also put a job listing on LinkedIn looking for a “Nodal Contact & Grievance Officer” based in Mumbai. “We are looking for a highly motivated professional for the role of Nodal Contact Person & Grievance officer for WhatsApp in India. This person will coordinate with law enforcement agencies in India, including facilitating timely responses to valid legal requests under applicable law and our policies,” the job listing reads.

Some of the responsibilities mentioned on LinkedIn for this post include overseeing coordination with law enforcement agencies 24/7 and work with internal teams to respond to legal requests. To ensure that requests from law enforcement are “reviewed and handled pursuant to applicable law and WhatsApp's policies.” Another responsibility is to provide regular feedback to internal teams regarding law enforcement operations in the country.

Facebook's “Nodal Contact & Grievance Officer” job listing has seen 41 applicants in the past two weeks and the listing is still open, according to the LinkedIn post.