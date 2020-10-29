Technology News
  Twitter Representatives Apologise for Showing Leh in China at Joint Parliamentary Panel hearing

Twitter Representatives Apologise for Showing Leh in China at Joint Parliamentary Panel hearing

Twitter had incorrectly shown the geo-location of Leh as part of China during a live broadcast.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 29 October 2020 14:44 IST
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had written a letter to Twitter CEO on October 22

Highlights
  • A Twitter spokesperson said they remain committed to working with the GoI
  • Committee chairman had said Twitter’s explanation was inadequate
  • A Twitter spokesperson said they respect the sensitivities involved

Twitter representatives on Thursday verbally apologised for geo-tagging Leh, the capital city of the Union Territory of Ladakh, as part of China while appearing before the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. The committee, however, has asked the microblogging site to follow it up with a written apology and also submit an affidavit in the matter.

A Twitter spokesperson said they remain committed to working with the Government of India and that they respect the sensitivities involved.

Committee chairman and BJP parliamentarian Meenakshi Lekhi had earlier said that Twitter's explanation in the matter was inadequate and that its action amounts to a criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had also written a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on October 22, reminding him that Leh is the headquarter of Ladakh and that both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are "integral and inalienable parts of India, governed by the Constitution of India".

In his letter, Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, asked Twitter to respect the sensitivities of Indian citizens. He warned that the attempt to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected in maps, is totally unacceptable and unlawful. Sawhney had also raised questions about Twitter's neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Twitter
