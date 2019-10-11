Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter for Mac Returns to the Mac App Store, Thanks to Apple's Project Catalyst

Twitter for Mac Returns to the Mac App Store, Thanks to Apple's Project Catalyst

You'll need to update to macOS Catalina to use the new Twitter for Mac app.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 14:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter for Mac Returns to the Mac App Store, Thanks to Apple's Project Catalyst

Twitter for Mac app is back on the Mac App Store as a free download

Highlights
  • macOS Catalina users can now download and install the new Twitter app
  • Twitter for Mac app is based on Apple's Project Catalyst framework
  • Twitter still needs to iron out a few kinks

In 2018, Twitter decided to kill its native Mac app, claiming it was not sustainable to maintain two separate codebases. The company changes its stance earlier this year with an announcement that Twitter will return on the Mac, thanks to Apple's Project Catalyst which will allow the company to port its iPad app easily to the Mac. Twitter for Mac is now back on the Mac App Store as a free download starting today. The app is available only for macOS Catalina users.

Earlier during this year's WWDC, Twitter had announced its support for the framework, saying it will bring back its app to the Mac. The new Twitter for Mac app is based on the Project Catalyst framework. Twitter is leveraging its existing iOS codebase while promising to add native Mac features on top of the iPad app.

The Twitter for Mac app certainly doesn't feel like a native app. Some parts of the app like the preferences section carries an iOS-like user interface which is understandable. But there are a few UI elements which have been customised to look different on the Mac.

One of the things that seems a bit weird about the Twitter for Mac app is that on closing the main window, you end up quitting the app. This isn't the case with most Mac apps that simply keep running in the background when you close the main window. However, since this is just the first iteration, Twitter could further improve things in the coming few months.

A notable feature of the new Twitter for Mac app is the support for dark mode. You can simply toggle it via settings without switching the system-wide appearance. But if you've got your Mac set up to automatically switch to the dark mode during evenings, the app will also turn dark.

The new Twitter for Mac app is now available on the Mac App Store. In case you can't find it on the App Store you can download it here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter for Mac, macOS Catalina
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
BSNL Says Plans for Its Revival Under Government Consideration
Honor Smartphones
Twitter for Mac Returns to the Mac App Store, Thanks to Apple's Project Catalyst
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  3. Realme X2 Pro Revealed to Offer 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging Support
  4. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  5. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Receive Android 10 Update This Month
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  9. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  10. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter for Mac Returns to the Mac App Store, Thanks to Apple's Project Catalyst
  2. BSNL Says Plans for Its Revival Under Government Consideration
  3. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme X2 Pro to Come With 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging, Up to 12GB of RAM, Liquid Cooling, More
  5. Jio IUC Voice Call Charges: Telco Says Subscribers on Existing Plans Can Continue Making Free Outgoing Calls
  6. Realme X Starts Receiving Update With Digital Wellbeing, September Android Security Patch
  7. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Explains Twitter Spat With SpaceX
  8. Google Begins Responding to Texas Antitrust Investigators' Data Demands
  9. Apple Removes Quartz News App From China App Store Over Hong Kong Protest Coverage
  10. NASA Aims for First Manned SpaceX Mission in Q1 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.