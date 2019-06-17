Technology News

Twitter for Mac App Is Coming Back, Company Confirms

Apple had first teased the return of Twitter for Mac during WWDC 2019 keynote.

By | Updated: 17 June 2019 10:23 IST
Twitter for Mac App Is Coming Back, Company Confirms

Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that it will be bringing back "Twitter to Mac" with help from Apple's Project Catalyst, Pro, which is Apple's initiative to help developers port their iOS apps into Mac. Twitter made the announcement during Apple's WWDC conference last week, saying that the app would launch with Catalina and this new version would have a variety of features like dark mode, keyboard shortcuts, multiple windows, and notifications, The Verge reported late on Saturday.

In a post about the return of Twitter for Mac users, the company said: "We are excited that Project Catalyst will enable us to bring Twitter back to the Mac by leveraging our existing iOS codebase. We'll also be able to add native Mac features on top of our existing iPad experience, while keeping our maintenance efficient as we continue to improve this shared codebase in the years to come."

The company previously had a "Twitter for Mac app" that was discontinued in February 2018 because it was not sustainable to maintain two separate codebases. Apple had first teased the return of the Twitter for Mac app during the WWDC 2019 keynote speech. 

According to the report, the company said that with Project Catalyst, they would be able to use their existing iOS codebase along with new features for desktops.

The all-new Twitter for Mac is being developed and is scheduled for an early launch by this year on macOS Catalina 10.15.

 

Comments

Further reading: Twitter for Mac, Twitter, Apple, macOS, macOS Catalina, Project Catalyst
