Twitter for iOS Gets Updated Search Tab With Sections in the US

Twitter is rolling out an update for iOS users in the US where they can see tweets they care about the most in the search tab via new "sections".

Currently, the Twitter search tab in the iOS app offers a vertically scrolling list of trending topics.

The users can now move horizontally to view the top news and tweets.

"We added sections so it's easier for you to see the Tweets you care about the most, starting today in the US," the company tweeted late on Wednesday.

Twitter has also considering an edit functionality.

Its CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, who is in India this week, said on November 12 that the micro-blogging platform has been considering edit button for quite some time but did not reveal any specific timeline.

"A lot of people want the edit button because they want to quickly fix a mistake they made. Like a misspelling or tweeting the wrong URL. That's a lot more achievable than allowing people to edit any tweet all the way back in time," Dorsey told the gathering at IIT-Delhi.

Dorsey also said Twitter is taking "multi-variable" steps, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, to curb the spread of misleading information on its platform ahead of 2019 General Election in India.

Addressing a Town Hall-style meeting at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D), Dorsey said fake news is a way too big category.

"The real problem is not misinformation per se as jokes can also be categorised as misinformation. But misinformation that is spread with the intent to mislead people is a real problem," stressed the Twitter CEO.