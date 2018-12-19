NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Twitter for iOS Gets Reverse Chronological Feed With 'Sparkle' Button, Coming to Android Soon

Twitter for iOS Gets Reverse Chronological Feed With 'Sparkle' Button, Coming to Android Soon

, 19 December 2018
Twitter for iOS Gets Reverse Chronological Feed With 'Sparkle' Button, Coming to Android Soon

Listening to its users, Twitter has finally revived the reverse-chronological feed for iOS devices that will come to Android soon.

The original way to tweet is now available as an option along with the current ranked timeline as a toggle which Twitter has called "Sparkle" on top right side of the app for iOS users to switch between the two.

"New on iOS! Starting today, you can tap 'Sparkle' to switch between the latest and top tweets in your timeline. Coming soon to Android," said Twitter in a tweet late on Tuesday.

The reverse-chronological feed is useful in real time, particularly during live events such as sports games or the Oscars, reported The Verge.

Tap on "Sparkle" and you'll get the option to switch to seeing the reverse-chronologically sorted feed.

Twitter began ranking the timeline almost four years ago.

In recent tests, the company found that users who had access to the "Sparkle" toggle participated in more conversations than average.

In September, Twitter had announced that it will revert the timeline into a pure reverse-chronological feed.

The micro-blogging platform in 2016 announced that it will only show the "most important tweets" and stop the most recent tweets first which irked many users.

Now, when you open Twitter after being away for a while, the tweets you're most likely to care about will appear at the top of your timeline - still recent and in reverse chronological order.

The rest of the tweets will be displayed right underneath, also in reverse chronological order, as always.

Comments

Twitter for iOS Gets Reverse Chronological Feed With 'Sparkle' Button, Coming to Android Soon
