If you're using Twitter's mobile app on Android, you should refrain from updating to the latest version. It seems that the Twitter for Android app is crashing for most users after the recent update, an issue the company has acknowledged. The app is crashing immediately on launching after the update is installed. It's surprising to see such an issue slipping through the kind of rigorous testing one would expect from a company like Twitter. Twitter for Android version 8.28 is affected by the issue and the company claims it is currently investigating the crash loop bug.

Twitter's support team tweeted to acknowledge and apologise for the issue. The company suggests that users should not update their Twitter for Android app and wait until the company confirms a fix. In its tweet, Twitter's support team confirmed that the issue exists on the latest version of Twitter for Android, causing the app to crash immediately on launch.

We're investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it's opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it's fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 21, 2020

In case you've already updated the Twitter app on your Android smartphone to the latest version, here's how you can still use it. Simply go to Settings > Apps > Twitter > Storage and cache > Clear Storage > Clear Cache. This will reset all the data on the Twitter app and you'll have to sign in all over again. This action will also reset dark theme settings.

But if you haven't installed the latest Twitter for Android update, you can disable the app from automatically updating on the Play Store. Open the Play Store app on your Android smartphone, and go to Settings > Auto-Update Apps > Don't Auto-Update Apps. Remember, this will prevent all other apps from automatically updating.

Twitter is expected to roll out a fresh update that fixes this annoying issue on the Play Store soon. Until then, you should be fine using the older version of the app. Once the company pushes a fix, you'll need to manually update the app in case you've disabled automatic updates.