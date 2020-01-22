Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter for Android Update Crashing App: Here's How to Fix It for Now

Twitter for Android Update Crashing App: Here's How to Fix It for Now

Twitter has confirmed the issue and another update should fix the issue.

By | Updated: 22 January 2020 12:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter for Android Update Crashing App: Here's How to Fix It for Now
Highlights
  • Twitter for Android update is causing the app to crash constantly
  • Twitter's support team is investigating the issue
  • If you've installed the latest update, you can still use the app

If you're using Twitter's mobile app on Android, you should refrain from updating to the latest version. It seems that the Twitter for Android app is crashing for most users after the recent update, an issue the company has acknowledged. The app is crashing immediately on launching after the update is installed. It's surprising to see such an issue slipping through the kind of rigorous testing one would expect from a company like Twitter. Twitter for Android version 8.28 is affected by the issue and the company claims it is currently investigating the crash loop bug.

Twitter's support team tweeted to acknowledge and apologise for the issue. The company suggests that users should not update their Twitter for Android app and wait until the company confirms a fix. In its tweet, Twitter's support team confirmed that the issue exists on the latest version of Twitter for Android, causing the app to crash immediately on launch.

 

In case you've already updated the Twitter app on your Android smartphone to the latest version, here's how you can still use it. Simply go to Settings > Apps > Twitter > Storage and cache > Clear Storage > Clear Cache. This will reset all the data on the Twitter app and you'll have to sign in all over again. This action will also reset dark theme settings.

But if you haven't installed the latest Twitter for Android update, you can disable the app from automatically updating on the Play Store. Open the Play Store app on your Android smartphone, and go to Settings > Auto-Update Apps > Don't Auto-Update Apps. Remember, this will prevent all other apps from automatically updating.

Twitter is expected to roll out a fresh update that fixes this annoying issue on the Play Store soon. Until then, you should be fine using the older version of the app. Once the company pushes a fix, you'll need to manually update the app in case you've disabled automatic updates.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter for Android, Twitter
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price and Sale Date Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted

Related Stories

Twitter for Android Update Crashing App: Here's How to Fix It for Now
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  2. Jeff Bezos' Phone Said to Have Been Hacked by Saudi Crown Prince
  3. Apple Aims at March Launch for Low-Cost iPhone: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  6. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  7. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  8. Facial Recognition Could Help Discover Fate of Holocaust Victims
  9. PSA: Don't Update Twitter for Android on Your Phone
  10. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump Said to Meet With Apple's Tim Cook and Other CEOs at Davos Today
  2. Twitter for Android Update Crashing App: Here's How to Fix It For Now
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price and Sale Date Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted
  4. Facial Recognition Could Help Discover Fate of Holocaust Victims
  5. Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date: Netflix Picks Late February Return for Cyberpunk Series
  6. Saudi Arabia Dismisses Report It Is Behind Hacking of Amazon Boss Bezos' Phone, Calls It 'Absurd'
  7. WhatsApp Dark Mode Rolling Out for Beta Testers on Android: Here's How to Enable It
  8. Poco F1 Android 10 Update With MIUI 11 Starts Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  9. Huawei P40 Pro Live Photos Leak, Tip Curved Display Edges
  10. The Witcher, 6 Underground Among Netflix’s Most Popular TV Series, Movies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.