Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter’s ‘Lights Out’ Dark Mode Could Be Coming to Android by Mid September

Twitter’s ‘Lights Out’ Dark Mode Could Be Coming to Android by Mid-September

Lights Out is already available for iOS and desktop users.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 17:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter’s ‘Lights Out’ Dark Mode Could Be Coming to Android by Mid-September

The Lights Out mode for iOS rolled out earlier this year

Highlights
  • 'Lights Out’ is Twitter’s full dark mode
  • The dark mode will allow phone with OLED screens to conserve battery
  • Its development is on track for a mid-September release

With a lot of smartphones now sporting OLED screens and the users generally preferring dark backgrounds, many apps have rolled out dark modes, including Twitter. The micro-blogging service has a type of dark mode available for all of its popular clients, which makes the background a dark shade of blue. There is also a full dark mode for Twitter, called ‘Lights Out', which is currently available for iOS and the desktop web version of the service. Lights Out mode could now be coming to Android as soon as mid-September.

The mode is said to be on track to ship for Android by mid-September, according to a tweet by Dantley Davis, vice president of design and research at Twitter. No other information on the mode is available for now, but it's to be assumed that it's well into its development phase. Lights Out was made available for iOS users in March this year, offering users the option to have a fully black background in the app.

There are a number of advantages to having an all-black background, particularly for smartphones with OLED screens. These screens are able to switch off individual pixels to display true black when needed, and therefore save considerable battery life as pixels displaying black don't need to be powered. If you spend a lot of time using the Twitter app, using ‘Lights Out' will considerably improve battery life. A lot of users also prefer a fully dark mode that is considerably easier on the eyes.

Newer iOS devices, including the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, all use OLED screens, and benefit from the Lights Out mode. A growing number of Android smartphones also have OLED screens, and would similarly be able to benefit from such a mode. Lights Out is also available on the new desktop web interface for Twitter, which rolled out earlier this month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Android, IOS
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

SoftBank to Commit $40 Billion to Second Vision Fund: Report
Honor Smartphones
Twitter’s ‘Lights Out’ Dark Mode Could Be Coming to Android by Mid-September
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  2. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  3. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  4. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  5. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  6. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  7. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  8. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6, LG X2 2019 Renders and Specifications Leaked
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  2. Honor Friendship Days Sale: Honor View 20, Honor 10 Lite, Honor Play, More Discounted on Amazon
  3. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi Continues to Lead Indian Smartphone Market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
  5. Corsair Acquires Boutique Gaming PC Manufacturer Origin PC, Sets Sights on Pre-Built Computer Market
  6. Amazon Has 'Destroyed' Retail and Should Be Scrutinised, US Treasury Secretary Says
  7. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With Dual Front-Facing Speakers, 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. SoftBank to Commit $40 Billion to Second Vision Fund: Report
  9. Twitter’s ‘Lights Out’ Dark Mode Could Be Coming to Android by Mid-September
  10. Tinder’s New Feature Aims to Keep LGBTQ Users Safe in Countries That Discriminate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.