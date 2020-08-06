Technology News
loading

Twitter Fixes Security Issue Affecting Some Android Devices

Twitter said it was not aware if the security issue was exploited by attackers

By Reuters | Updated: 6 August 2020 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Fixes Security Issue Affecting Some Android Devices

"We recently discovered and fixed a vulnerability in Twitter for Android," Twitter said in a blog post

Highlights
  • Twitter wasn't aware if the security issue was exploited by attackers
  • It has updated Twitter's Android app so other apps cannot access its data
  • Hackers accessed the social media company's internal systems on July 15

Twitter said on Wednesday it has fixed a security issue that could allow hackers to access private Twitter data of some Android users, including messages.

The microblogging site said it was not aware if the security issue was exploited by attackers, adding it had updated Twitter's Android app so that other apps cannot access its data.

In its post, Twitter said, "We recently discovered and fixed a vulnerability in Twitter for Android related to an underlying Android OS security issue affecting OS versions 8 and 9. Our understanding is 96 percent of people using Twitter for Android already have an Android security patch installed that protects them from this vulnerability."

"For the other 4 percent, this vulnerability could allow an attacker, through a malicious app installed on your device, to access private Twitter data on your device (like Direct Messages) by working around Android system permissions that protect against this."

"We don't have evidence that this vulnerability was exploited by attackers," Twitter added.

Hackers accessed the social media company's internal systems on July 15 to hijack some of the platform's top voices including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former US President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Android, Twitter Hack, Twitter App
US Steps Up Clean Network Campaign to Purge 'Untrusted' Chinese Apps
OnePlus Clover Mid-Range Smartphone With Snapdragon 660 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

Twitter Fixes Security Issue Affecting Some Android Devices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Deals
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Debut With Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  5. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  6. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  7. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. Looking to Buy OnePlus Nord? Here Are the Top Tips and Tricks
  9. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Streaming, Android TV 9 Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft xCloud iOS Testing Ends Ahead of Its Launch on Android, Apple Policies May Be to Blame
  2. OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving New OxygenOS Update With Improved System Stability in India
  3. Captain Marvel 2: Nia DaCosta Reportedly Set as Director on Marvel Sequel
  4. Instagram Reels Feature Officially Launched, Facebook's Short Form Video Answer to TikTok
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Announced With Bigger Displays, Improved Hinge Over Last Year’s Galaxy Fold
  6. OnePlus Clover Mid-Range Smartphone With Snapdragon 660 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Twitter Fixes Security Issue Affecting Some Android Devices
  8. US Steps Up Clean Network Campaign to Purge 'Untrusted' Chinese Apps
  9. Facebook, Twitter Pull Trump Posts Over Coronavirus Misinformation
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s to Go on Its First Sale Today via Amazon, Samsung Website: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com