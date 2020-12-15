Technology News
Twitter Fined EUR 4,50,000 in Ireland Over Bug That Made Some Private Tweets Public

The Twitter fine marks the first sanction against a US firm under a new European Union data privacy system.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 December 2020 17:50 IST
Twitter is the subject of at least one other inquiry by the Irish regulator

Highlights
  • Twitter case is the first using a new dispute resolution system
  • The Twitter fine relates to a 2019 probe into a bug in its Android app
  • Irish regulator has more than 20 major inquiries into US tech firms open

Ireland's data regulator has fined Twitter EUR 4,50,000 (roughly Rs. 4 crores) for a bug that made some private tweets public, in the first sanction against a US firm under a new European Union data privacy system.

The EU's General Data Protection Regulation's (GDPR) "One Stop Shop" regime makes Ireland's Data Protection Commission lead regulator of Twitter, Facebook, Apple, and Google in the bloc, due to the location of their EU headquarters.

GDPR has been in force since 2018, but the Twitter case is the first using a new dispute resolution system under which one lead national regulator makes a decision before consulting with the other EU national regulators.

Some European Union regulators objected to Ireland's preliminary Twitter ruling when it was issued in May, triggering a referral to the dispute resolution body, the European Data Protection Board to secure a two-thirds majority among member states.

The Twitter fine relates to a 2019 probe into a bug in its Android app, where some users' protected tweets were made public.

In particular it was levied due to Twitter's "failure to notify the breach on time to the DPC and a failure to adequately document the breach," the Data Protection Commission said in a statement.

Twitter said in a statement that the delay in reporting the incident was an "unanticipated consequence of staffing between Christmas Day 2018 and New Years' Day" and that it had made changes so that future incidents would be reported in a timely fashion.

"We take full responsibility for this mistake and remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and data of our customers, including through our work to quickly and transparently inform the public of issues that occur," the statement, posted on Twitter, said.

The Irish regulator, which has more than 20 major inquiries into US technology firms open, has the power to impose fines for violations of up to 4 of a company's global revenue or EUR 20 million (roughly Rs. 200 crores), whichever is higher.

Twitter is the subject of at least one other inquiry by the Irish regulator.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

