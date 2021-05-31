Technology News
Twitter May Soon Launch Facebook-Like Emoji Reactions for Tweets

Twitter emoji reactions could include Likes, Cheer, Hmm, Sad, and Haha.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 31 May 2021 15:02 IST
Twitter May Soon Launch Facebook-Like Emoji Reactions for Tweets

Twitter reportedly released a new font family recently called Chirp

  • Twitter's Hmm and Cheer emoji reactions are not available on Facebook
  • Twitter has not confirmed when they will be launching the new reactions
  • Twitter had recently opened its account verification programme

Twitter is working on adding emoji reactions to tweets, similar to the ones available on Facebook, according to screenshots shared by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong. The microblogging site could include emoji reactions such as Likes, Cheer, Hmm, Sad, and Haha. The emoji reactions are currently under development, and some reactions in the screenshot, especially Cheer and Sad were shown to be using a placeholder Heart emoji. Reactions to posts are also available on other social media platforms like LinkedIn.

The emoji reactions were spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane), who posted a screenshot on Twitter. The emojis look similar to the ones made available by Facebook on its platform. While the Haha and Sad emoji reactions are similar to the Facebook ones, Twitter may also include Hmm (makes-you-think) and Cheer emoji reaction. There seems to be no Angry emoji reaction coming to Twitter.

"We're always exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter. We'll keep you posted," Twitter said in an email to Gadgets 360 about when it plans to introduce the new emoji reactions on the platform.

Twitter had earlier provided a preview of these emoji reactions, through a survey it conducted back in March 2021.

In other Twitter-related news, the microblogging site recently stopped accepting new applications for account verification that it had re-launched on May 20. Twitter had suspended the service back in 2017. Verified accounts get a blue badge on their profile to help it stand out from other profiles. Various accounts can request a verification badge include activists, influencers, journalists, news organisations, government officials, and more. Accounts requesting the verification badge should be complete, i.e. they should contain a profile name, profile picture, and either a confirmed email address or phone number.

Twitter is also reportedly beta testing a new font family called Chirp. It was first announced in January 2021 and, according to users, Twitter has started rolling out the font to its Web users. It is also speculated that the social media giant may have released the font for other platforms as well. The new fonts are Chirp Black, Chirp Bold, and Chirp Regular - part of the Chirp Sans family.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Reactions, Emoji, Facebook, LinkedIn
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Twitter Has Paused Accepting Verification Requests in Just Over a Week After Relaunch

