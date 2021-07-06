Technology News
  Twitter's Upcoming Tweet Reactions Detailed; Company Working on Rings for Fleets, Spaces: Report

Twitter's Upcoming Tweet Reactions Detailed; Company Working on Rings for Fleets, Spaces: Report

Twitter is now expected to have five emoji reactions — 'like,' 'hmm,' 'haha,' 'cheer,' and 'sad.'

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 July 2021 19:00 IST
Twitter's Upcoming Tweet Reactions Detailed; Company Working on Rings for Fleets, Spaces: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @nima_owji

Twitter's new features were discovered by reverse engineer Nima Owji

Highlights
  • Twitter is also introducing a better way to search through DMs
  • There is no information when these new features will roll out
  • Twitter will also let users view Fleets on the Web app

Twitter is reportedly getting ready to launch emoji reactions for tweets. Earlier reports suggested that Twitter is indeed working on emoji reactions but back then only two emoji reactions — 'hmm' and 'haha' — were uncovered. The social media platform's reactions to tweets will include 'like,' 'hmm,' 'haha,' 'cheer,' and 'sad,' as per a tipster. Twitter is also working on Fleets and Twitter Spaces rings for its Web app. Additionally, the social media platform is also working on a better way to search through the Direct Messages (DMs) on its platform.

Tipster Nima Owji (@nima_owji) tweeted details on the emoji reactions on July 4. All five reactions are seen have their own emojis in the screenshot he shared. An earlier report showed only two such emojis — a thinking face for 'hmm' and a laughing face for 'haha.' The rest of the three emojis had a heart as the placeholder emoji but that has changed now. 'Cheer' reaction shows a clapping hand emoji, while the 'sad' shows a sad face emoji. 'Like' reaction retains the heart emoji. Owji's tweets were first spotted by 9to5Mac.

It seems that not all users have received the new feature yet but looking at the development process, it can be expected that Twitter may roll out the feature soon. Once released, users may have to long-press on the react button to discover all emoji reactions, just like Facebook.

Another tweet by Owji shows that Twitter is working on incorporating Fleet and Twitter Spaces rings for its Web app. At present, users are not able to view Fleets on the Web app but that is expected to change soon.

Owji also tweeted that Twitter is working on letting users search their DMs using keywords. The social media platform had announced the introduction of the search bar for its Android app, that had been available for iOS users since 2019. However, Owji discovered that Twitter will extend this functionality for its Web app as well.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Emoji Reactions, Twitter Fleets, Twitter Spaces, Twitter DM, Twitter Direct Messages
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch With Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
iPhone 14 Lineup May Have All Models Featuring 120Hz LTPO OLED Displays

Twitter's Upcoming Tweet Reactions Detailed; Company Working on Rings for Fleets, Spaces: Report
