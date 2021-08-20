Technology News
  Twitter DMs Get Improvements: Now Easier to Share Tweet With Individuals, Better Navigation, More

Twitter DMs Get Improvements: Now Easier to Share Tweet With Individuals, Better Navigation, More

Twitter will be rolling out all the new features to iOS and only some of them will make their way to Android, for now.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 August 2021 14:46 IST
Twitter DMs Get Improvements: Now Easier to Share Tweet With Individuals, Better Navigation, More

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TwitterSupport

Twitter will roll out improvements over the coming few weeks

Highlights
  • Twitter users on iOS and web will see separate DM sharing feature
  • Android users will get quick-scroll button
  • Twitter on iOS will group messages by date

Twitter has announced several changes to direct message (DM) coming in the next few weeks. The microblogging platform shared the development through its official account, announcing that users can now DM a tweet or message to 20 separate conversations. Some of the other changes and improvements include a quick-scroll button, a new action to ‘Add reaction,' and message grouping. All of these features have started rolling out on iOS and some of them will reach Android users soon.

Until now, if you wanted to share a direct message to multiple users on Twitter, the only way was to make a group and send the message on that group which leads to everyone being able to see everyone else's replies. Twitter users can now select up to 20 contacts separately and send the same DM as individual chats. This feature is rolling out to iOS and Web with Android support coming soon. Twitter shared the development through a series of tweets.

There are more improvements coming to DMs and both Android and iOS users will start to see a quick-scroll button that will take you straight to the latest message, helping you scroll through your messages better. Alongside the double-tap to react gesture, Twitter has also added a long press action that will bring up a menu that has ‘Add reaction' option. This will bring up a reaction picker so you can browse through the different reactions for that particular message. This feature is rolling out to iOS only, for now.

Lastly, Twitter also shared it will reduce timestamp clutter by grouping messages by date, making it easier to navigate a conversation. This feature is also rolling out to iOS only, for now.

Not all iOS and Android users will see these changes right away as they have only started to roll out now. They will start appearing in the coming few weeks.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Twitter, Direct Messages, Twitter DM, iOS, Android
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More

