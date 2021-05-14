Technology News
  Twitter to Make Searching DMs Easier, Introduces Feature for Android

Twitter to Make Searching DMs Easier, Introduces Feature for Android

Twitter introduced the feature for iOS in 2019.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 May 2021 12:06 IST
Twitter to Make Searching DMs Easier, Introduces Feature for Android

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Twitter DMs search will make it easier to look for old messages

Highlights
  • Twitter users can also search for messages using the content they shared
  • The social media platform will release the feature in the near future
  • Twitter introduced a new font family — Chirp — for its platform

Twitter will now let Android users search their Direct Messages (DMs) in the near future. This feature was first introduced for iOS users a couple years ago. This will help users to be able to search for old conversations quickly without having to scroll through all the DMs to find the particular chat they're looking for. Twitter will also expand the search option by letting users search for specific words or content they have shared in DMs but that feature will arrive later in the year.

The new feature for the Android app was announced through a tweet by Twitter Support. Twitter introduced this feature for iOS users back in 2019. The DMs search feature currently allows users to look for conversations by searching for the users they talked to or groups that the user is a part of. The social media platform will later add to this feature by letting users search for content they've shared in DMs through the search bar.

“We've brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones,” reads the tweet. “Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We're working on releasing that later this year!”

Recently, Twitter reportedly introduced a new font family that it will roll out to its web versions in the near future. The new sans serif font family is called Chirp. It includes Chirp Black, Chirp Bold, and Chirp Regular fonts. The new font was only visible to Gadgets 360 on macOS devices but not on Windows devices. It is being speculated that the new font family may have been released across different platforms as well. However, the company said it doesn't "have any further information to share at this time."

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Direct Messages, Twitter DM
Satvik Khare
