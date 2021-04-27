Technology News
  Twitter to Provide COVID 19 Vaccine Information via Fact Box in Users' Timelines

Twitter to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Information via Fact Box in Users’ Timelines

Twitter fact box will feature COVID-19 vaccine information based on a user’s location.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 27 April 2021 17:37 IST
Twitter to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Information via Fact Box in Users’ Timelines
Highlights
  • There will be anew Twitter event page with information about the vaccines
  • The guide chart will be split into several sections
  • It's the latest effort by a tech company to help promote COVID-19 vaccine

Twitter is adding a fact box on users' timelines to help promote the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination effort. The new feature will provide people around the world with the latest vaccine information in their particular country, as per a report. The feature will appear as a big, unmissable box at the top of a user's Twitter feed on the iOS and Android apps, prompting users to "make sure you have the most up-to-date information on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations”.

As reported by The Verge, tapping on the link will take a user to a new Twitter event page with information about the vaccines, shown as a series of collected tweets from organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least in the US.

The guide chart will be split into several sections, with details on vaccine efficacy, potential side effects, advice for pregnant people, and more. It's the latest effort by a major tech company to help promote COVID-19 vaccines and provide useful information to users.

Apart from Twitter, the social media platform Facebook has recently added state-by-state vaccination information to its News Feed for US users, while YouTube is running an advertisement campaign of PSAs to encourage people to get their vaccine shots.

Twitter India recently said that it took down 100 posts and URLs after the government asked them to remove content that was critical of the handling of the current medical crisis or spreading fake news around the pandemic.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Twitter, COVID 19
Twitter to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Information via Fact Box in Users’ Timelines
