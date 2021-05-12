Technology News
Twitter Beta Testing ‘Chirp’ Font Family for Web: Report

Twitter introduced the Chirp font in January this year.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 May 2021 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Twitter’s new font family is currently under testing

  • Twitter’s Chirp is a sans serif font
  • The font family consists of Chirp Black, Chirp Bold, and Chirp Regular
  • Chirp was developed by Grilli Type Foundry in Switzerland

Twitter is reportedly testing a new font family called Chirp. It was first introduced in January 2021 and according to user reports, Twitter has started rolling out the font to its Web versions as well. There is no information on when the font would be widely released or when it will be released for Twitter's mobile app. Twitter says the font is a mixture between American Gothic and European Grotesque styles and added specific handmade quirks of early woodcut specimens.

Many Twitter users reported getting the new Chirp font family that was first introduced back in January 2021. The user reports of the change in Twitter's font was first spotted by Android Police. Gadgets 360 was able to view the new font family on macOS devices but not on Windows. It is being speculated that the new font family may have been released to other platforms as well.

twitter chirp font main twitter_chirp_font_main

Twitter's new Chirp font was seen on a macOS device

According to a tweet by user @BOVINEDREAMS, the new fonts, part of the newly developed font family for Twitter, are Chirp Black, Chirp Bold, and Chirp Regular. All the fonts are a part of the Chirp Sans family and replace the Segoe UI font used earlier.

Earlier this year, Twitter Creative Director Derrit DeRouen said that users may eventually see the new Chirp font on the Web version but didn't specify the exact timeline for the rollout. The font was developed in collaboration with Grilli Type Foundry from Switzerland.

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong showcased a ligature that turns [CHIRPBIRDICON] to the Twitter logo. However, it wasn't visible when Gadgets 360 tested the feature. There could be other details or requirements that affect the new font's appearance but Twitter has not provided any confirmation yet. Gadgets 360 reached out Twitter for a confirmation on the rollout of the Chirp font family, to which the company said that it doesn't "have any further information to share at this time."

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Font, Chirp
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
