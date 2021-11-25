Twitter for iOS is reportedly affected by a bizarre bug which logs out users running iOS 15. After many users reported this bug to Twitter, the microblogging platform said that it will be investigating the matter. A good number of users have complained on the platform that they were logged out of the app on multiple occasions as well. It is also said that the bug is affecting all the accounts a user has logged in to through their iOS 15 device.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, many Twitter users running iOS 15 on their iPhone or iPad are experiencing unexpected logouts. Users have reported that they are randomly being logged out of all the accounts linked on their iOS device. The company tweeted that it is investigating the issue but has not provided any details about the bug.

Can you see this or did you get logged out?



We're looking into a bug that's causing unexpected logouts on iOS 15. Sorry for the inconvenience and we'll keep you updated on the fix. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 24, 2021

As per the replies to the post, it is evident that a large number of users on iOS 15 are experiencing the bug. Many users have also reported that they have been logged out of Twitter multiple times. Furthermore, users are also reporting that they have been logged out of all their accounts.

Earlier this week, Twitter announced that it has updated its app on iOS to fix a bug that caused users' tweets to disappear while trying to read them on the app. The issue affected users platform-wide and was first resolved for the Web client. The bug fix has now been rolled out for users on iOS. Twitter mentions "Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!" The platform is yet to reveal when the disappearing tweet issue will be solved for users on Android smartphones and tablets.