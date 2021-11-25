Technology News
  Twitter Acknowledges Bug Which Logs Out Users on iOS, Fix Coming Soon

Twitter Acknowledges Bug Which Logs Out Users on iOS, Fix Coming Soon

Twitter's latest bug affects users on iPhone and iPad models running iOS 15.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 November 2021 12:31 IST
Twitter Acknowledges Bug Which Logs Out Users on iOS, Fix Coming Soon

Twitter's latest bug logged out users from their accounts on multiple occasions

Highlights
  • Twitter bug is logging out all accounts on iOS devices
  • There are no details available regarding the bug as of now
  • Twitter has resolved the disappearing tweet bug on Web, iOS

Twitter for iOS is reportedly affected by a bizarre bug which logs out users running iOS 15. After many users reported this bug to Twitter, the microblogging platform said that it will be investigating the matter. A good number of users have complained on the platform that they were logged out of the app on multiple occasions as well. It is also said that the bug is affecting all the accounts a user has logged in to through their iOS 15 device.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, many Twitter users running iOS 15 on their iPhone or iPad are experiencing unexpected logouts. Users have reported that they are randomly being logged out of all the accounts linked on their iOS device. The company tweeted that it is investigating the issue but has not provided any details about the bug.

As per the replies to the post, it is evident that a large number of users on iOS 15 are experiencing the bug. Many users have also reported that they have been logged out of Twitter multiple times. Furthermore, users are also reporting that they have been logged out of all their accounts.

Earlier this week, Twitter announced that it has updated its app on iOS to fix a bug that caused users' tweets to disappear while trying to read them on the app. The issue affected users platform-wide and was first resolved for the Web client. The bug fix has now been rolled out for users on iOS. Twitter mentions "Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!" The platform is yet to reveal when the disappearing tweet issue will be solved for users on Android smartphones and tablets.



Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
