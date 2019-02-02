NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter Bug Confuses Users With Mislabelled Retweets

, 02 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Bug Confuses Users With Mislabelled Retweets

Highlights

  • Twitter confirms that a new bug was mislabeling the "social proof" tag
  • This caused users to see retweets from random people on their timeline
  • Tap down arrow on the right side of the tweet to to see less content

A bug on Twitter majorly affecting Android users, confused the twitteraties by making them view retweets from random people on their timeline, the media reported. Twitter confirmed that the bug was mislabelling the "social proof" tag on retweets because of which users were actually viewing posts from people they did follow -- who appeared unfamiliar due to the glitch, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

The "Social Proof" tag is part of the retweet that tells users who, among the people they follow, had retweeted the post in question.

"Twitter says the retweets that showed up were actually tweeted by someone the affected users knew. The engineers are aware of the problem and are working to fix this now. The bug has been live for a few days, Twitter also confirmed," TechCrunch added.

The company's @TwitterSupport account has not yet replied to the affected users who took to the platform to notify and complain about the problem.

"Until the bug is fixed, Twitter users who don't like the content of the seemingly random retweets can tap on the down arrow on the right side of the tweet to tell Twitter it wants to see less content like this," the report noted.

Meanwhile, Twitter is testing a new feature on Android that puts news stories at the top of the timeline to help users keep up with what is happening around the world.

"With this update, we're making it easier for people to see the news and stories their followers have been discussing while they've been away right at the top of their timeline," Mashable quoted Wally Gurzynski, Product Manager, Twitter as saying on Tuesday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

WhatsApp for Android Gets Download Single Sticker Option: Here's How It Works
Pricee
Twitter Bug Confuses Users With Mislabelled Retweets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Samsung's Lower-Cost Galaxy S10 Pops Up in Leaked Photos
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/ 128GB Variant In the Works, Xiaomi CEO Hints
  3. 11-Year-Old Wants PUBG Banned, Goes to Bombay High Court
  4. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  5. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  6. Oppo K1 India Launch Set for February 6
  7. WhatsApp for Android Now Lets You Download a Single Sticker
  8. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  10. Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.