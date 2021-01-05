Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Acquires Breaker Podcasting Platform, to Help Build Twitter Spaces

Twitter Acquires Breaker Podcasting Platform, to Help Build Twitter Spaces

Breaker co-founder Erik Berlin said the company will help create new audio experiences for users at Twitter.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 January 2021 10:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Acquires Breaker Podcasting Platform, to Help Build Twitter Spaces

Financial terms of the deal to acquire the people behind four-year-old Breaker were not disclosed

Highlights
  • Twitter engineering team leader Michael Montano confirmed the union
  • Breaker apps for smartphones let users find and listen to podcasts
  • Twitter recently began letting a very small group of users create Spaces

Podcasting platform Breaker on Monday said its team is becoming part of Twitter to apply its expertise to audio experiences at the one-to-many messaging service.

Financial terms of the deal to acquire the people behind four-year-old Breaker, based in San Francisco, were not disclosed.

"I'm joining Twitter to help build @TwitterSpaces," Breaker co-founder Leah Culver said in a tweet.

"While I'll very much miss @breaker, I'm so excited to help create the future of audio conversations."

Breaker co-founder Erik Berlin announced the acquisition in a blog post, saying he and Culver will help create new experiences for users at Twitter.

"Here at Breaker, we're truly passionate about audio communication and we're inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world," Berlin said.

Twitter engineering team leader Michael Montano confirmed the union, tweeting that Culver, Berlin and Breaker designer Emma Lundin were joining the company.

"I'm excited to work with the Breaker team," Montano tweeted from his verified account.

Breaker apps for smartphones powered by Apple or Google-backed Android software let users find and listen to podcasts.

"When we started Breaker, podcast apps were productivity apps, similar to feed readers and to-do lists,"Berlin said.

"Breaker added a social community element with features such as liking and commenting on episodes."

Breaker will shut down its platform on January 15, allowing time for users to move podcasts and subscriptions to new forums for listening.

Twitter recently began letting a "very small" group of users create Spaces, which it described as online venues "built around the voices of the people using Twitter."

As many as 10 people can be invited to speak in a Twitter Space, and there is no limit on the number of people who can just listen, according to a blog post about the project.

"This is your space to share thoughts, send emojis, and more," Twitter said in the post.

"We will expand the list of people who can create Spaces over time."

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Breaker, Twitter
Google Workers Form Labour Union, Eyeing More Protests Over Working Conditions

Related Stories

Twitter Acquires Breaker Podcasting Platform, to Help Build Twitter Spaces
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 100 Million Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked on Dark Web
  2. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi 10i to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus Band India Launch Tipped for January 11, Price and Specifications Leak
  5. Samsung Galaxy M02s Priced Under Rs. 10,000 to Launch on January 7
  6. Moto G Stylus (2021) Leaked Renders Tip Design, Specifications
  7. Realme V15, aka Realme Koi, Will Debut on January 7
  8. Vivo Y20A With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC Now on Sale
  9. Mi 11 Pro Tipped to Get Periscope Lens With 120x Zoom
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Jack Ma Missing From Public View in Past Two Months, Disappearing Act Fuels Speculation About Whereabouts
  2. Twitter Acquires Breaker Podcasting Platform, to Help Build Twitter Spaces
  3. Google Workers Form Labour Union, Eyeing More Protests Over Working Conditions
  4. Slack Hit With Outage as Offices Rev Up for First Work Week of 2021
  5. Mi 10i India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. LG to Showcase 48-Inch Bendable Cinematic OLED Display at CES 2021
  7. FAU-G Game Releasing on January 26, Akshay Kumar Announces on Twitter
  8. Bitcoin Falls Over 14 Percent in a Day to Around $30,000
  9. Huawei Mate 40 Pro Rated Smartphone With Best Selfie Camera by DxOMark
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series VIP Pre-Booking Offers Tipped; SmartTag, Galaxy Buds Could Be Bundled With Pre-Order
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com