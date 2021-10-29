Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Blue Unveils ‘Labs’ to Offer Users Early Access to New Features

Twitter Blue Unveils ‘Labs’ to Offer Users Early Access to New Features

Twitter Blue’s Labs will allow users to upload longer videos from desktop.

By ANI | Updated: 29 October 2021 16:27 IST
Twitter Blue Unveils ‘Labs’ to Offer Users Early Access to New Features

Twitter has said that Twitter Blue will be available in additional regions and on Android and the web

Highlights
  • Twitter Blue subscribers would get early access to some new features
  • Features in Twitter's program include pinned conversations on iOS
  • Twitter promises that Labs will be available in more countries soon

Microblogging site Twitter, which regularly tests new features ahead of their official rollout, has created a new way for some people to check out these new features before everyone else.

Twitter has announced that subscribers to its paid Twitter Blue service will get early access to some new features under a new Labs banner.

For those who are familiar with YouTube's Labs features for Premium subscribers, it sounds like a similar model.

Features in Twitter's program include pinned conversations on iOS, which lets users pin DM conversations to the top of the list, and the ability to post longer video uploads from a desktop computer.

Users can only subscribe to Twitter Blue if they're on iOS and live in Canada and Australia, so Labs features aren't widely accessible just yet.

Twitter promises that Labs will be available in more countries soon, though, and the company has said on its website that Blue will be available in additional regions and on Android and the web "in the near future."

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Blue, iOS, Android, YouTube
Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 Update Brings Status Indicators, Outdoor Exercise Mode

Related Stories

Twitter Blue Unveils ‘Labs’ to Offer Users Early Access to New Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to No Longer Support Some Android Phones From November 1
  2. Facebook Changes Name to Meta as It Refocusses on Virtual Reality
  3. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  4. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Launched: All Details
  5. Meta, Formerly Facebook, Could Be Planning to Launch an Apple Watch Rival
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55 Review
  7. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Rallies Bring More Meme Coins Into the Limelight
  8. Robinhood Crypto Revenue Declines 78 Percent in Q3 2021
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Dell Alienware Aurora R13, Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, XPS Desktop Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Blue Unveils ‘Labs’ to Offer Users Early Access to New Features
  2. Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 Update Brings Status Indicators, Outdoor Exercise Mode
  3. Paryavaran Saathi Chatbot Launched by Delhi Government to Boost Citizen Participation in Fighting Pollution
  4. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Battle for Supremacy Puts Spotlight on Lesser-Known Dog-Coins
  5. Huawei’s Smartphone Business Remains Crippled Due to US Sanctions, Revenue Slides in Q3
  6. Toyota Eyes Cost Cuts, Scale With bZ4X — First of Its EV-Only bZ Series
  7. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3 2021, Apple Fastest Growing Brand: Counterpoint
  8. Nikon Z9 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With 45.7-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, 8K Video Recording Launched in India
  9. WhatsApp to Stop Working on Some Android Phones From November 1: How to Check If You’re Affected
  10. Volkswagen, Stellantis Say 1.4 Million Vehicles Lost in Production in Q3 Due to Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com