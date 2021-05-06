Technology News
  Twitter Introduces Bigger Image Previews for iOS, Android Users Worldwide

Twitter Introduces Bigger Image Previews for iOS, Android Users Worldwide

Tiwtter confirms that images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios will show in full.

Updated: 6 May 2021 12:10 IST
Twitter Introduces Bigger Image Previews for iOS, Android Users Worldwide

The new bigger image previews are still not available for Twitter browser version

Highlights
  • Twitter now offers a wholesome preview of shared photos
  • Twitter recently also introduced a COVID-19 SOS Resources page in India
  • Twitter has been a good resource for COVID-19 relief efforts

Twitter has rolled out the ability to see bigger and better images. Earlier, the instant messaging platform used to crop images to fit it in a certain size and the preview often resulted to be misleading. However, the company will stop cropping images and showcase them in better previews. The company also recently introduced a new COVID-19 SOS Resources page in India that shows tweets providing details about essentials such as hospital beds, medicines, and oxygen in real-time.

Twitter announced the rollout of bigger and better image previews on its own platform. The change has been rolled out for iOS and Android users both. With this, Twitter will no longer crop a long image to suit its interface aesthetics, but instead offer a wholesome preview that doesn't crop integral portions of the photo. These previews will eliminate the need for users to open the photo and look at it a second glance. Twitter confirms that images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios will show in full.

At the time of writing, Gadgets 360 noticed that images are still getting cropped on the browser version of Twitter, so this change appears to be only reflecting on iOS and Android apps for now. Twitter is expected expand this change to all platforms soon.

As the second COVID-19 wave has overwhelmed the medical infrastructure in India, Twitter has been a good resource for communities to come together and help each other in this time of need. In order to help users further, Twitter introduced the COVID-19 SOS Resources page in India that offers real-time details about essentials such as hospital beds, medicines, and oxygen. Additionally, users will see a prompt on their timeline that will link to sources about the safety, efficacy, and news of COVID-19 vaccinations from various public health experts.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Image Previews
Loki Release Date Moved Up to June 9, New Episodes Every Wednesday

Twitter Introduces Bigger Image Previews for iOS, Android Users Worldwide
