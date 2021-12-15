Technology News
  Twitter Finally Rolls Out Automatic Captions for Videos on Mobile, Web

Twitter Finally Rolls Out Automatic Captions for Videos on Mobile, Web

Twitter users on desktop will be able to toggle the auto-captions on or off.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 December 2021 11:28 IST
Twitter Finally Rolls Out Automatic Captions for Videos on Mobile, Web

Auto-captions will show in the language of the device used to upload video

Highlights
  • Auto captions will show on muted videos on iOS and Android
  • Twitter’s new feature supports 37 languages
  • Twitter's auto-captions are available in Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil

Twitter is getting automatic captions for videos. The much-awaited functionality started rolling out globally for iOS, Android, and the Web, starting Wednesday, December 15. The auto-captions feature currently support 37 languages. Since translation is not live on Twitter, the captions will show in the language of the device used to upload the clip originally. Auto captions will appear on videos which are muted on both iOS and Android. Desktop users, on the other hand, can switch them on and off. Hearing-challenged users can now watch videos on Twitter with auto-captions on, widening access to more users on the platform.

The Twitter Support team on December 15 tweeted about the new update. The company confirmed that automatic subtitles for videos will be available for all users on Android, iOS and Web starting today. As mentioned, with the new functionality, Twitter users can see captions appear automatically while watching a muted video on mobile. Twitter's auto-captions are available in more than 30 languages currently, including Arabic, Chinese, English, German, Hindi, Tamil and many more.

Twitter notes that auto-captions will now show on muted videos on iOS and Android, while you can also tap the CC button on the desktop to view auto-caption text after turning your device's sound off.

The social media company has added many noteworthy changes to its platform and Twitter Spaces recently. It has joined hands with Instagram to ease cross-posting with the launch of Twitter Card previews on Android, iOS, and the Web. Also, Twitter has added a new privacy-related feature that lets users remove a follower without blocking them. Once a Twitter user has removed someone, the user's tweets will no longer automatically appear in their timeline. It is currently available on the Web version.

 

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Twitter, Twitter Auto Captions, Twitter Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
