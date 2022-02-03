Technology News
Twitter Articles Feature Reportedly in the Works, Could Offer Support for Longer Posts

Users might be able to ditch Twitter threads for longer posts.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2022 15:08 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Marten Bjork

Twitter Blue allows users to view threads in an easy-to-view 'Reader' mode

Highlights
  • Twitter Articles was spotted by a reverse engineering expert
  • Tweets are currently limited to 280 characters
  • Twitter said it will reveal details of Twitter Articles in the future

Twitter is reportedly working on a “Twitter Articles” feature that could allow users to post tweets with longer text. According to details shared by a reverse engineering expert on Twitter, the company may allow users to write posts beyond the existing 280-character limit on the platform. Currently, users can tweet longer text pieces using threads, but the new feature could allow for uninterrupted text on a single tweet. Twitter said that it will reveal details about Twitter Articles in the future.

A new Twitter Articles section was spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, who shared a screenshot of the Twitter Web interface. The image shows the text No articles yet and Create a Twitter Article! that suggests users might be able to post long-form articles on Twitter. The feature is not currently accessible to users on Twitter.

Currently, Twitter users who wish to share longer posts on the platform must use the threads feature, which allows them to continue a post in subsequent 280-character limited tweets. Users rely on bots and automated accounts that collate and “unroll” these threads into an easy-to-read format. Twitter also announced a Reader feature in November 2021 that makes it easier to read long threads. This feature is limited to Twitter Blue subscribers.

Twitter is yet to officially reveal how Twitter Articles will work, or which accounts will have access to it. The company is currently working on a few features as part of Twitter Blue Labs, which eventually make their way to the official microblogging service. The company told CNET that it would soon share more details about the Twitter Articles feature.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Twitter Articles, Twitter, Twitter Posts, Twitter Blue
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20), Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extenders Launched in India

Twitter Articles Feature Reportedly in the Works, Could Offer Support for Longer Posts
