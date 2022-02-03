Twitter is reportedly working on a “Twitter Articles” feature that could allow users to post tweets with longer text. According to details shared by a reverse engineering expert on Twitter, the company may allow users to write posts beyond the existing 280-character limit on the platform. Currently, users can tweet longer text pieces using threads, but the new feature could allow for uninterrupted text on a single tweet. Twitter said that it will reveal details about Twitter Articles in the future.

A new Twitter Articles section was spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, who shared a screenshot of the Twitter Web interface. The image shows the text No articles yet and Create a Twitter Article! that suggests users might be able to post long-form articles on Twitter. The feature is not currently accessible to users on Twitter.

Twitter is working on “Twitter Articles” and the ability to create one within Twitter



Possibility a new longform format on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Srk3E6R5sz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 2, 2022

Currently, Twitter users who wish to share longer posts on the platform must use the threads feature, which allows them to continue a post in subsequent 280-character limited tweets. Users rely on bots and automated accounts that collate and “unroll” these threads into an easy-to-read format. Twitter also announced a Reader feature in November 2021 that makes it easier to read long threads. This feature is limited to Twitter Blue subscribers.

Twitter is yet to officially reveal how Twitter Articles will work, or which accounts will have access to it. The company is currently working on a few features as part of Twitter Blue Labs, which eventually make their way to the official microblogging service. The company told CNET that it would soon share more details about the Twitter Articles feature.