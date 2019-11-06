Twitter Rolls Out Fix for Auto-Scrolling Issue on iOS

Twitter is rolling out an update that brings along a fix for the auto-scrolling issue on iOS. After many users reported about this issue, the company itself acknowledged that the iOS app is plagued with an automatic scrolling bug that wouldn't allow users to read tweets at peace. This issue has now been fixed with Twitter v8.1.5 update for iOS. The update is rolling out as we speak, and if you haven't received it yet, it shouldn't be too far along.

Twitter for iOS v8.1.5 brings the fix for the auto-scrolling issue. If your app is still on version 8.1, check for an update in the App Store, and update manually. “A fix for the auto-scrolling bug is rolling out now! Thanks for your patience while we worked on this. Please update your iOS app to version 8.1.5 when it becomes available for you,” the company confirmed via its support handle. This auto-scrolling issue plagued only iOS app users, and Android users haven't reported facing any such issue as of yet.

The micro-blogging site recently also confirmed that it would ban political ads, and end political campaign on its platform in a bid to reduce the flow of election-related misinformation. Twitter said it will make some exceptions, such as allowing ads that encourage voter registration. It will also allow politicians to freely tweet their thoughts and opinions, which can then be shared and spread. This decision was announced after Facebook decided not to ban these political ads, saying it did not want to stifle political speech.