Technology News
loading

Twitter Rolls Out Fix for Auto-Scrolling Issue on iOS

Twitter v8.1.5 for iOS brings the fix. The updated Twitter app can be downloaded by going to App Store on iPhone or iPad.

By | Updated: 6 November 2019 17:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Rolls Out Fix for Auto-Scrolling Issue on iOS

Twitter for iOS users were facing the auto-scrolling issue

Highlights
  • Twitter users on iOS must check the App Store for the update
  • The update should fix the auto-scrolling issue for users
  • The app automatically scrolled through tweets without user intervention

Twitter is rolling out an update that brings along a fix for the auto-scrolling issue on iOS. After many users reported about this issue, the company itself acknowledged that the iOS app is plagued with an automatic scrolling bug that wouldn't allow users to read tweets at peace. This issue has now been fixed with Twitter v8.1.5 update for iOS. The update is rolling out as we speak, and if you haven't received it yet, it shouldn't be too far along.

Twitter for iOS v8.1.5 brings the fix for the auto-scrolling issue. If your app is still on version 8.1, check for an update in the App Store, and update manually. “A fix for the auto-scrolling bug is rolling out now! Thanks for your patience while we worked on this. Please update your iOS app to version 8.1.5 when it becomes available for you,” the company confirmed via its support handle. This auto-scrolling issue plagued only iOS app users, and Android users haven't reported facing any such issue as of yet.

The micro-blogging site recently also confirmed that it would ban political ads, and end political campaign on its platform in a bid to reduce the flow of election-related misinformation. Twitter said it will make some exceptions, such as allowing ads that encourage voter registration. It will also allow politicians to freely tweet their thoughts and opinions, which can then be shared and spread. This decision was announced after Facebook decided not to ban these political ads, saying it did not want to stifle political speech.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Xerox Said to Consider Takeover Offer for PC Maker HP
WhatsApp Launches Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally for Android and iPhone Users
Honor Smartphones
Twitter Rolls Out Fix for Auto-Scrolling Issue on iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  2. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications Leak, 48-Megapixel Camera Tipped
  4. Mi Air Purifier 3 With HEPA Class 13 Filter Launched in India
  5. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  6. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
  7. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  10. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Rolls Out Fix for Auto-Scrolling Issue on iOS
  2. SoftBank Reports First Quarterly Loss in Over Decade Over Vision Fund Woes
  3. Flipkart Ties Up With Nokia to Launch Nokia-Branded Smart TVs in India
  4. Russian Lawmakers Back Push to Make Local Apps Mandatory on Smartphones
  5. WhatsApp Launches Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally for Android and iPhone Users
  6. Xerox Said to Consider Takeover Offer for PC Maker HP
  7. MIUI 11 to Get Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode Specially for Students
  8. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Takes a Dig at Facebook's New Logo, Rebranding
  9. Google Camera v7.2 Update Brings Astrophotography Mode to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a, UI Changes for Older Pixels
  10. Mi Air Purifier 3 With HEPA Class 13 Filter and Improved Clean Air Delivery Rate Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.