Twitter Acqui-Hires Highly, a Quote-Sharing App

, 18 April 2019
Twitter has acqui-hired quote sharing app Highly for an undisclosed sum.

Highly allows users to quickly highlight quotes from articles and share via email or social media.

Twitter could develop its own version of Highly or other ways to excerpt the best content from websites and get it into the timeline.

"We are excited to welcome the Highly team to Twitter. Their expertise will accelerate our product and design thinking around making Twitter more conversational," Twitter told TechCrunch on Wednesday.

Highly would shut down its iOS and Slack apps on April 26.

"Social highlights can make sharing stories online feel personal, efficient and alive, like retelling a story to a friend over coffee. They give people shared context and spark meaningful conversations," said Highly CEO Andrew Courter.

"Highly exists to enable awesome convos, and we're looking forward to bringing our Highly-informed perspective to Twitter's work serving the public conversation," he posted on Medium.

