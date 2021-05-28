Technology News
loading

Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed

Twitch sold for almost $1 billion. Atrium lost $75 million in 36 months, Kan said

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 May 2021 14:57 IST
Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed

Photo Credit: Justin Kan/ Twitter

The Twitch founder posted an insightful thread that helped explore the failure of his second startup

Highlights
  • Justin Kane sold Twitch for almost $1 billion in 2014
  • His second business, Atrium, lost $75 million in 36 months
  • Kane posted an insightful thread on Twitter to explore what went wrong

Twitch was one of the biggest success stories, but its founder Justin Kan's follow-up, the legal services startup Atrium, burnt out in three years. While most founders will take the time to celebrate their success on social media, Kan put together an insightful thread on Twitter about what went wrong, what could be learned from the failure of Atrium, and what is coming next. Kan wrote that while his first company, Twitch, sold for almost a billion dollars in 2014 (over Rs. 6200 crore at the time), Atrium lost $75 million (over Rs. 543 crore) in 36 months, and then broke down why this happened.

Atrium, a hybrid legal software and law firm startup, announced in March 2020 that it was shutting shop after having failed to figure out how to be more efficient than a traditional law firm. The company had to lay off all its over 100 employees. Justin Kan served as the CEO of the company until it shut down.

"People love talking about success, but today I'm going to talk about failure. It's time, to be honest about Atrium," he said in the first of a series of tweets. Kan said that during his time as a partner at YCombinator, an American seed money startup accelerator, his ambition to build something big only grew. 

The 37-year-old added that the entire experience was too complicated and opaque and therefore he started Atrium to make this easier for founders. "I built up a team of five founders with different backgrounds. With my name at the helm, everyone was running to us with funding offers," he said. "We raised a $10 million (a little over Rs. 72 lakh) series A with an idea - a 10-slide pitch deck." And here comes the crucial bit, Kan advises people to build something they believe in and love and "not for your ego."

Kan said they weren't clear about the mission at the beginning, adding that one should start with a clear reason to exist and filter early hires for believers. "Without clearly defined goals between co-founders, huge frictional costs can arise," he wrote.

"We hired too fast," Kan said. He went on to add that hiring too quickly, especially before PMF (product-market fit) can be a fatal mistake, as it appears was the case with Atrium. "At Atrium, we hired too many people too fast and we failed to set a cohesive culture early. This is incredibly hard to change later on."

Underlining other issues with Atrium, Kan said it wasn't clear who the company served - the lawyers or the clients who bought legal services. "Without making the distinction, we fell into the pit of trying to be everything to everyone," he said.

He then tried to distinguish between how things panned out at Twitch well but didn't at Atrium. 

Kan also spoke about the "win or die leadership." He said his colleagues needed to be supported and set up for success. 

Not looking inwards and asking big questions was another reason why Kan's second venture didn't flourish, he feels. "Not figuring out my intrinsic motivation made it impossible to stay resilient in tough situations. My big question was, do I really want to be the CEO and build products? I also had no passion or real interest in legal tech," he said. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Justin Kane, Twitch, Atrium
Google Messages Testing Pin Conversations, Star Messages Features: Report
Twitter Blue Paid Subscription Service Confirmed; Clubhouse-Style Spaces Now Accessible via the Web
Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  3. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  4. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  5. Realme X7 Max 5G to Go on Sale via Flipkart, Online Listing Reveals
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  8. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
  9. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T May Miss Out on Always-On Display Feature
  10. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Belkin Soundform Connect AirPlay 2-Enabled Dongle With Multi-Room Audio Support Launched
  2. PUBG Mobile-Like Level 3 Backpack Teased by Battlegrounds Mobile India, Release Date Still a Mystery
  3. Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
  4. Acer Chromebook Models With ‘First-Ever’ 17-Inch Variant Launched, Vero Eco-Friendly Notebook Unveiled
  5. WhatsApp Fake Message in Circulation to Falsely Claim Red Ticks Indicate Government’s Control
  6. Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Are Off on Amazon Adventure
  7. Cruella Pirated on Torrent Sites Months Ahead of India Release
  8. OnePlus’ New Wellpaper App Lets You See Phone Usage Stats via Live Wallpapers
  9. Acer Predator Orion 3000, Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop PCs Refreshed; Three HDR Monitors Unveiled Alongside
  10. Twitter Blue Paid Subscription Service Confirmed; Clubhouse-Style Spaces Now Accessible via the Web
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com